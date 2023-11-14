 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2023 11:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.07.
2023-11-14 14:23:35
Euro Update: EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Could Stand to Benefit This Week
2023-11-14 11:18:48
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Crude Ticks Up After US CPI, Holds Most OPEC-Inspired Gains
2023-11-14 15:30:08
Crude Oil, Mexican Peso Forecast: WTI Eyes $75 Level, Banxico Pivots
2023-11-10 01:45:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC 40 Gains Slow ahead of US Inflation Data
2023-11-14 10:00:53
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Hold Firm while Nikkei 225 Drops Back​​​​
2023-11-07 10:30:34
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold (XAU/USD) – Sitting on Technical Support as US Inflation Report Nears
2023-11-14 12:30:47
US Inflation Preview: How Will Gold Price, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 React to CPI Data?
2023-11-13 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
UK Unemployment and Upside Wage Pressures Dominate Jobs Report
2023-11-14 07:28:56
US Dollar Setups Before US CPI: USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Volatility Up Ahead
2023-11-13 22:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Setups Before US CPI: USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Volatility Up Ahead
2023-11-13 22:45:00
USD/JPY Nears Thirty-Year Peak As US Inflation Data Loom
2023-11-13 14:30:37
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2023 11:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.07.

EUR/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 1.13% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/USDBULLISH48.95%51.05%

-27.45% Daily

-13.69% Weekly

16.11% Daily

1.13% Weekly

-10.27% Daily

-6.71% Weekly

EUR/USD Bullish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -33% 24% -11%
Weekly -24% 12% -8%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 48.95% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Nov 07 when EUR/USD traded near 1.07, price has moved 1.09% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 27.45% lower than yesterday and 13.69% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.11% higher than yesterday and 1.13% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2023 11:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.07. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

