EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2023 11:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.07.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/USD
|BULLISH
|48.95%
|51.05%
-27.45% Daily
-13.69% Weekly
16.11% Daily
1.13% Weekly
-10.27% Daily
-6.71% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-33%
|24%
|-11%
|Weekly
|-24%
|12%
|-8%
EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 48.95% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Nov 07 when EUR/USD traded near 1.07, price has moved 1.09% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 27.45% lower than yesterday and 13.69% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.11% higher than yesterday and 1.13% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2023 11:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.07. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
