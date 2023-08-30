 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 10, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
2023-08-30 17:23:34
Euro Breaking News: Stubborn German Inflation, US ADP and GDP Lift EUR/USD
2023-08-30 12:55:10
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI and Brent Advance as Conditions Remain Favorable for Oil Prices
2023-08-30 14:00:12
More Pain Ahead for Crude Oil? Is the Rebound Over in Natural Gas?
2023-08-29 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stocks Resume Their Bullish Run; FTSE 100, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones
2023-08-30 09:30:45
European Stock Indices Stay Bid for Now​​​
2023-08-23 10:00:04
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Post Multi-Week Highs
2023-08-30 11:30:39
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Rise After US Job Openings Data Fuel Bearish Exposure
2023-08-29 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Aug 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.
2023-08-30 15:23:33
GBP/USD Price Forecast: US GDP & ADP Fight Head & Shoulders Pattern
2023-08-30 14:55:42
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels Identified
2023-08-30 08:00:25
USD/JPY Rejected at Channel Resistance, Nasdaq 100 Comes Alive as US Yields Tank
2023-08-29 16:40:00
More View More
EUR/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 31.22% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/USDBULLISH49.67%50.33%

-15.18% Daily

-20.11% Weekly

15.15% Daily

31.22% Weekly

-2.22% Daily

-0.52% Weekly

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -14% 13% -2%
Weekly -20% 27% -1%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.67% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 10 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10, price has moved 0.47% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.18% lower than yesterday and 20.11% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.15% higher than yesterday and 31.22% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 10, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

