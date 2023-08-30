EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 10, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 31.22% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/USD
|BULLISH
|49.67%
|50.33%
-15.18% Daily
-20.11% Weekly
15.15% Daily
31.22% Weekly
-2.22% Daily
-0.52% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-14%
|13%
|-2%
|Weekly
|-20%
|27%
|-1%
EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.67% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 10 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10, price has moved 0.47% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.18% lower than yesterday and 20.11% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.15% higher than yesterday and 31.22% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 10, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
