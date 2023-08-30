EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 10, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 31.22% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/USD BULLISH 49.67% 50.33% -15.18% Daily -20.11% Weekly 15.15% Daily 31.22% Weekly -2.22% Daily -0.52% Weekly

EUR/USD Bullish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -14% 13% -2% Weekly -20% 27% -1%

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.67% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 10 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10, price has moved 0.47% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.18% lower than yesterday and 20.11% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.15% higher than yesterday and 31.22% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 10, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.