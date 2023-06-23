 Skip to Content
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jun 15, 2023 14:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-06-23 11:23:28
2023-06-23 11:23:28
Euro Breaking News: Frightful German & EZ PMI’s Exacerbate Risk Off Move on EUR/USD
2023-06-23 08:24:47
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Rally Fails at the First Hurdle, Further Downside Ahead?
2023-06-23 11:30:49
US Crude Up After China Rate Cut, But Has The PBOC Done Enough?
2023-06-20 11:00:00
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei come under pressure following hawkish Powell testimony
2023-06-22 09:30:41
US Markets Return to Action, Dow Futures Rise, Nasdaq 100 Trades Sideways, CAC 40 Gains
2023-06-20 09:30:16
News
Gold Rally Cracks: To What Extent XAU/USD Could Fall?
2023-06-23 04:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: US Megacap Tech Shined; Series of PMI Readings to End the Week
2023-06-23 02:00:00
News
GBP/USD Slips Back as Weak Eurozone Data Favor Haven Greenback
2023-06-23 13:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Volatile as Bank of England Hikes by 50 Basis Points
2023-06-22 11:22:10
News
Asia Day Ahead: US Megacap Tech Shined; Series of PMI Readings to End the Week
2023-06-23 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Breaks Out but AUD/JPY Lacks Bullish Spark
2023-06-22 16:45:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jun 15, 2023 14:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.

Research, Research Team
EUR/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 28.45% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/USDBEARISH50.98%49.02%

17.09% Daily

19.54% Weekly

-28.42% Daily

-28.45% Weekly

-10.73% Daily

-10.04% Weekly

EUR/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 29% -28% -6%
Weekly 18% -27% -9%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.98% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 15 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09, price has moved 0.72% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 17.09% higher than yesterday and 19.54% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 28.42% lower than yesterday and 28.45% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jun 15, 2023 14:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.09. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

