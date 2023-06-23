EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jun 15, 2023 14:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 28.45% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/USD
|BEARISH
|50.98%
|49.02%
17.09% Daily
19.54% Weekly
-28.42% Daily
-28.45% Weekly
-10.73% Daily
-10.04% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|29%
|-28%
|-6%
|Weekly
|18%
|-27%
|-9%
EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.98% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 15 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09, price has moved 0.72% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 17.09% higher than yesterday and 19.54% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 28.42% lower than yesterday and 28.45% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jun 15, 2023 14:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.09. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.