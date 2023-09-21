 Skip to Content
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since May 04, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88.

EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 3.96% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/GBPBULLISH49.84%50.16%

-6.01% Daily

-19.33% Weekly

-2.48% Daily

3.96% Weekly

-4.27% Daily

-9.12% Weekly

EUR/GBP Bullish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% -1% -4%
Weekly -20% 10% -7%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.84% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 04 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88, price has moved 0.88% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 6.01% lower than yesterday and 19.33% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.48% lower than yesterday and 3.96% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since May 04, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.

