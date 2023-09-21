EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since May 04, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 3.96% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/GBP
|BULLISH
|49.84%
|50.16%
-6.01% Daily
-19.33% Weekly
-2.48% Daily
3.96% Weekly
-4.27% Daily
-9.12% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-7%
|-1%
|-4%
|Weekly
|-20%
|10%
|-7%
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.84% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 04 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88, price has moved 0.88% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 6.01% lower than yesterday and 19.33% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.48% lower than yesterday and 3.96% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since May 04, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.88. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.