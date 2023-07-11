 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Hits Fresh 2-Month High, Time for a Pullback?
2023-07-11 07:58:40
Euro Technical Outlook – Ranges Against Trends. Will EUR/USD Go Higher?
2023-07-11 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices Inch Up on Weaker Dollar, Production Cuts
2023-07-11 12:00:32
Oil Price Update: Brent Crude Oil Tests Crucial Channel Resistance
2023-07-10 15:30:11
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow, Nasdaq, and Nikkei Struggle to Maintain Bullish Momentum
2023-07-11 09:30:33
Hawkish Fed Minutes put Pressure on Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40
2023-07-06 09:30:42
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold (XAU/USD) Rally Falters at Range High, More Consolidation Ahead?
2023-07-11 14:54:17
Gold Price Firms While US Dollar Eases as Treasury Yields Dip. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-07-11 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound Setups: GBP/USD Eyes Resistance as EUR/GBP Flirts with Breakdown
2023-07-11 16:00:00
UK Breaking News: Wage Growth Keeps Pound Bid
2023-07-11 06:37:50
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-11 10:50:37
Japanese Yen Soars, Sending USD/JPY Lower as Treasury Yields Soften Before CPI
2023-07-10 23:00:00
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since May 19 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.97.

Research, Research Team
EUR/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 26.67% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/CHFBEARISH83.98%16.02%

12.70% Daily

19.31% Weekly

-41.59% Daily

-26.67% Weekly

-1.90% Daily

8.42% Weekly

EUR/CHF Bearish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 14% -38% 0%
Weekly 21% -24% 10%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 83.98% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.24 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since May 19 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.97. The number of traders net-long is 12.70% higher than yesterday and 19.31% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 41.59% lower than yesterday and 26.67% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

