EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since May 19 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.97.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 26.67% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/CHF
|BEARISH
|83.98%
|16.02%
12.70% Daily
19.31% Weekly
-41.59% Daily
-26.67% Weekly
-1.90% Daily
8.42% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|14%
|-38%
|0%
|Weekly
|21%
|-24%
|10%
The number of traders net-long is 12.70% higher than yesterday and 19.31% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 41.59% lower than yesterday and 26.67% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.
