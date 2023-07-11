EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since May 19 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.97.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 26.67% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/CHF BEARISH 83.98% 16.02% 12.70% Daily 19.31% Weekly -41.59% Daily -26.67% Weekly -1.90% Daily 8.42% Weekly

EUR/CHF Bearish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 14% -38% 0% Weekly 21% -24% 10%

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 83.98% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.24 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since May 19 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.97. The number of traders net-long is 12.70% higher than yesterday and 19.31% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 41.59% lower than yesterday and 26.67% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.