Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Sep 14, 2023 11:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 15,860.10.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 20.26% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Germany 40
|BEARISH
|50.07%
|49.93%
40.72% Daily
60.80% Weekly
-16.90% Daily
-20.26% Weekly
4.54% Daily
6.67% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|41%
|-17%
|5%
|Weekly
|61%
|-20%
|7%
Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 50.07% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 14 when Germany 40 traded near 15,860.10, price has moved 2.12% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 40.72% higher than yesterday and 60.80% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.90% lower than yesterday and 20.26% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Sep 14, 2023 11:00 GMT when Germany 40 traded near 15,860.10. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.
