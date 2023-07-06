Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Oct 25, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 12,993.90.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/GBP, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-06 10:40:10
Gold Price Steadies with US Dollar Sidelined but an RBA Pause Sinks AUD/USD
2023-07-04 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Firms on OPEC+ Intentions and API Data. Will WTI Break the Range?
2023-07-06 03:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Trickle Higher as OPEC Seminar in Vienna Kicks Off
2023-07-05 13:00:29
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hawkish Fed Minutes put Pressure on Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40
2023-07-06 09:30:42
Asia Day Ahead: Focus on FOMC Minutes as US Markets Reopen After Holiday
2023-07-05 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Still Weighed Down by Fed Rate-Hike Bets
2023-07-06 11:30:01
Gold Slips After FOMC Minutes; XAU/USD Scenario Ahead of US Jobs Data
2023-07-06 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Outlook: Analysis of GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD
2023-07-06 12:30:53
GBP/USD Pulls Back as Markets Look for Next Fed Rate Steer
2023-07-05 11:30:13
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Latest – Japanese Yen Fight Back Thwarted by Rising US Bond Yields
2023-07-06 13:54:59
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Rising Japanese Wage Data Lifts the Yen
2023-07-05 14:37:47
More View More
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Oct 25, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 12,993.90.

Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Oct 25, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 12,993.90.

Research, Research Team
Germany 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 26.54% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
Germany 40BEARISH50.65%49.35%

53.21% Daily

75.68% Weekly

-27.11% Daily

-26.54% Weekly

-0.75% Daily

4.16% Weekly

Germany 40 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 53% -27% -1%
Weekly 76% -27% 4%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 50.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 25 when Germany 40 traded near 12,993.90, price has moved 19.78% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 53.21% higher than yesterday and 75.68% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 27.11% lower than yesterday and 26.54% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Oct 25, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 12,993.90. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long FTSE 100 since Oct 03 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,900.40.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long FTSE 100 since Oct 03 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,900.40.
2023-07-06 13:23:51
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jun 26, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,198.30.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jun 26, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,198.30.
2023-07-06 13:23:38
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,756.10.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,756.10.
2023-06-28 16:23:27
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jun 15, 2023 14:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jun 15, 2023 14:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-06-23 11:23:28
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 40
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023