Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Oct 25, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 12,993.90.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 26.54% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Germany 40
|BEARISH
|50.65%
|49.35%
53.21% Daily
75.68% Weekly
-27.11% Daily
-26.54% Weekly
-0.75% Daily
4.16% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|53%
|-27%
|-1%
|Weekly
|76%
|-27%
|4%
Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 50.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 25 when Germany 40 traded near 12,993.90, price has moved 19.78% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 53.21% higher than yesterday and 75.68% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 27.11% lower than yesterday and 26.54% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Oct 25, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 12,993.90. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.
