Gold Prices Teeter on Brink of Breakdown as US Yields Fly High Following US Data

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: German CPI Breaks Disinflationary Trend, Euro Dips
2023-06-29 12:32:08
Australian Dollar Fails to Firm on Strong Data as US Dollar Gains. Lower AUD/USD?
2023-06-29 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Conflicted by Tightening Rates and Dwindling Inventory. Where to for WTI?
2023-06-29 03:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Inflation Data and Central Bank Hawks Weigh on Oil Prices
2023-06-27 18:00:33
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 make headway
2023-06-29 09:40:02
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,756.10.
2023-06-28 16:23:27
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Teeter on Brink of Breakdown as US Yields Fly High Following US Data
2023-06-29 15:40:00
Gold Price Nearing Key Fibonacci Support as Powell Keeps Hawkish Outlook in Play
2023-06-28 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Outlooks
2023-06-28 12:30:40
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Eyes Recent Highs as Central Bankers Gather in Sintra for the ECB Forum
2023-06-27 08:01:46
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Fails to Firm on Strong Data as US Dollar Gains. Lower AUD/USD?
2023-06-29 05:00:00
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Head Higher as Yen Intervention Talk Fails to Arrest Slide
2023-06-28 14:00:32
More View More
Gold Prices Teeter on Brink of Breakdown as US Yields Fly High Following US Data

Gold Prices Teeter on Brink of Breakdown as US Yields Fly High Following US Data

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

GOLD PRICES OUTLOOK

  • Gold prices lacks directional conviction, swinging back and forth between gain and losses
  • Despite Wednesday’s price action, the precious metal could come under pressure following the recent jump in rates
  • U.S. Treasury yields soar after first-quarter GDP is revised sharply higher and unemployment claims surprise to the downside
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Gold Price Nearing Key Fibonacci Support as Powell Keeps Hawkish Outlook in Play

Gold prices (XAU/USD) lacked directional conviction on Thursday in a volatile session. Early in the morning, the metal fell to its lowest level since March 15 following strong U.S. economic data, but then counter-intuitively managed to erase its decline to trade slightly higher near $1,910.

Key statistics released this morning showed that U.S. gross domestic product grew 2.0% annualized during the first quarter, well above the initial estimate of 1.3%, but the good news did not end there. The latest initial jobless claims batch surprised to the downside by a wide margin, clocking in at 239,000 versus the expected 265,000, reversing the upward trend of recent weeks and signaling that the labor market remains in good health.

US ECONOMIC DATA

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Solid macroeconomic results lifted U.S. Treasury yields across the curve, with the two-year note surging more than 15 basis points and coming within striking distance from hitting 4.9%, the highest level since March 9.

The move in rates, in turn, boosted the U.S. dollar against its lower-yielding counterparts, leading the DXY index to erase overnight session losses and climb into positive territory, creating a negative backdrop for precious metals, at least initially.

The remarkable resilience of the U.S. economy is likely to give the FOMC cover to raise rates again in the coming months, in line with its guidance. The Fed paused its hiking campaign in June, but signaled the process was not over, projecting 50 basis points of additional tightening through year’s end.

Markets were initially skeptical of the Fed's hawkish roadmap, based on the assumption that the country was headed for a recession, but incoming information has seriously undermined that premise. Not only is the economy not tanking, it appears to be stabilizing and improving at the margin.

Against this backdrop, we could see a quarter-point hike in July and another one of the same magnitude in September. This scenario could keep both nominal and real yields biased to the upside, weighing on gold prices in the near term. This could mean further losses for bullion heading into the third quarter.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICES TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

In terms of technical analysis, gold is hovering slightly above support at $1,895, corresponding to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the Sept 2022 lows/May 2023 highs. Traders should carefully monitor this zone, as a breakdown reinforce downside pressure, setting the stage for a slump toward the 200-day moving average near $1,855.

Conversely, if buyers return to the market and trigger a rebound, initial resistance stretches from $1,925/$1,930. If this ceiling is breached, we could see a rally toward $1,970, around the 50-day simple moving average. On further strength, the focus shifts to the psychological $2,000 level.

GOLD PRICES TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

Gold Prices Technical Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Silver (XAG/USD) Price Forecast: Silver Selling Meets Support
Silver (XAG/USD) Price Forecast: Silver Selling Meets Support
2023-06-29 08:06:26
Crude Oil Conflicted by Tightening Rates and Dwindling Inventory. Where to for WTI?
Crude Oil Conflicted by Tightening Rates and Dwindling Inventory. Where to for WTI?
2023-06-29 03:00:00
Gold Price Nearing Key Fibonacci Support as Powell Keeps Hawkish Outlook in Play
Gold Price Nearing Key Fibonacci Support as Powell Keeps Hawkish Outlook in Play
2023-06-28 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakdown Levels Identified
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakdown Levels Identified
2023-06-28 11:00:35
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 29, 2023
SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
Last updated: Jun 29, 2023