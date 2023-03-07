Gold Prices Collapse as Powell Flags Risk of Higher Peak Rates, Silver Hammered

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Update: EUR/USD Remains Supported Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony
2023-03-07 13:00:07
Euro Bounces on Hawkish ECB Ahead of Powell’s Testimony. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-03-07 01:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand Projection Fueled by Chinese Growth Outlook
2023-03-07 08:54:53
Oil Gains Despite China’s Soft GDP Target, Gold Mixed as Markets Await Powell
2023-03-06 20:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Powell, NFPs, RBA, BoC, BoJ
2023-03-05 16:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Feb 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,173.00.
2023-03-03 17:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Collapse as Powell Flags Risk of Higher Peak Rates, Silver Hammered
2023-03-07 19:30:00
Gold Prices Eyeing Bearish Death Cross as Traders Await Jerome Powell
2023-03-07 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Struggles to Hold on to Gains Despite Positive UK Housing Data
2023-03-07 10:29:11
GBP Weekly Forecast: Pound Eyes UK GDP Alongside US NFP
2023-03-04 02:00:24
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
New Bank of Japan Governor Likely Stuck with Kuroda’s Path
2023-03-07 06:30:00
Japanese Yen Firms Ahead of Powell and BoJ as US Dollar Pauses. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-03-06 01:30:00
More View More
Gold Prices Collapse as Powell Flags Risk of Higher Peak Rates, Silver Hammered

Gold Prices Collapse as Powell Flags Risk of Higher Peak Rates, Silver Hammered

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

GOLD AND SILVER PRICES OUTLOOK

  • Gold prices plunge as Powell opens the door to a higher peak rate and a bigger hike for the next FOMC meeting
  • Silver plummets more than 4%, reaching its lowest level since November 2022
  • Precious metals are likely to retain a negative bias in the near term amid a hawkish repricing of the Fed’s policy outlook
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: US Dollar Rallies as Powell Issues Hawkish Pledge, Signals Higher Peak Rates

Gold prices (XAU/USD) plunged on Tuesday, falling nearly 2% below the $1820 threshold, after Fed’s chair Powell embraced a hawkish stance at a Congressional hearing, indicating that the FOMC’s terminal rate is likely to settle higher than initially anticipated in response to sticky inflation. Silver (XAG/USD) also took a beating, plummeting more than 4% to $20.15, its lowest level since November 2022, a bearish move that was reinforced by the U.S. dollar surge in the FX space.

Powell admitted that inflation has not come down as fast as policymakers had hoped and that tight labor markets are exacerbating price pressures in the economy, complicating the Federal Reserve's fight. The central bank chief also acknowledged that the institution is prepared to accelerate the pace of hikes if necessary, although he cautioned that future actions will be guided by the totality of incoming data.

FED FUNDS FUTURES, GOLD AND SILVER CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

Powell’s remarks sparked a hawkish repricing of the monetary policy outlook, prompting expectations for borrowing costs to drift sharply higher, with Fed funds futures now implying a terminal rate of 5.640% versus 5.435% one week ago. This is obviously a negative development for rate-sensitive assets.

Tuesday's event also led traders to discount with greater conviction the likelihood of a 50 basis point interest rate hike at the March FOMC meeting, raising the probability of that scenario to 69% at the time of writing (see chart below). There is room for those expectations to firm if economic strength continues, so gold and silver will remain in a vulnerable place for now.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide
 image2.png

Source: FedWatch Tool

To better position for what lies ahead, traders should keep an eye on the calendar over the next few days. There are several key releases this week, but the February nonfarm payrolls report may be the most important one in shaping the debate over the Fed's next steps. Consensus estimates indicate that U.S. employers added 203,000 workers last month, but the strong rise in the ISM services employment index and low jobless claims suggest we could be in for an upside surprise.

image3.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% -29% -5%
Weekly 9% -26% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After Tuesday’s selloff, gold prices are quickly approaching a significant technical support level near $1,810, corresponding to the February’s low. If XAU/USD breaks down and falls below this floor, sellers could launch an attach on the 200-day simple moving average hovering around the $1,785 level. On the flip side, if buyers resurface and trigger a rebound, initial resistance is seen at $1,840, followed by $1,860.

GOLD TECHNICAL CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Gold Futures Chart Prepared Using TradingView

Written by Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Falters Ahead of Fed Powell Speech – XAU/USD Drifts Lower
Gold Price Falters Ahead of Fed Powell Speech – XAU/USD Drifts Lower
2023-03-07 14:05:34
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand Projection Fueled by Chinese Growth Outlook
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand Projection Fueled by Chinese Growth Outlook
2023-03-07 08:54:53
Gold Prices Eyeing Bearish Death Cross as Traders Await Jerome Powell
Gold Prices Eyeing Bearish Death Cross as Traders Await Jerome Powell
2023-03-07 05:00:00
Oil Gains Despite China’s Soft GDP Target, Gold Mixed as Markets Await Powell
Oil Gains Despite China’s Soft GDP Target, Gold Mixed as Markets Await Powell
2023-03-06 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 7, 2023
Silver
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 7, 2023