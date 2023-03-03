ISM Services PMI Virtually Unchanged amid Economic Resilience, Dollar Trims Losses

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Update: EU PMI Miss Still Cause for Optimism
2023-03-03 13:06:01
US Dollar Bounces Back Again as the Fed and ECB Map Out Rate Hikes. Higher USD?
2023-03-03 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Chinese PMI’s & Weaker USD Offer a Lift for Crude Oil
2023-03-01 08:55:56
Crude Oil Market Looks Nervously To PMIs, Inventory Data
2023-02-28 12:00:48
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Price Forecast: Treasury Yields Peaking? SPX Taking Strain
2023-03-03 08:56:31
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Remain Vulnerable as Retail Traders Increase Upside Exposure
2023-03-01 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Renew Upside Rally, $1850 in Sight
2023-03-03 10:26:46
Gold Price Rally Might be Short-Lived With the 2-Year Treasury Yield Nearing 5%
2023-03-02 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Forecast: GBP/USD May Struggle to Push Noticeably Higher
2023-03-03 11:30:56
EUR/USD Rejected at Resistance, GBP/USD Carves Out Bearish Double Top Pattern
2023-03-02 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-03-03 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Flatlines Despite US Dollar Weakness. Will Treasury Yields Lift USD/JPY?
2023-03-02 02:00:00
More View More
ISM Services PMI Virtually Unchanged amid Economic Resilience, Dollar Trims Losses

ISM Services PMI Virtually Unchanged amid Economic Resilience, Dollar Trims Losses

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

ISM SERVICES KEY POINTS:

  • ISM Services PMI slows to 55.1 from 55.2, topping expectations calling for a larger pullback to 54.5
  • The new orders and the employment indices extend their recovery, prices paid move down moderately
  • U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, trims session losses amid economic resilience
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: EUR/USD Price Update - European Union PMI Miss Still Cause for Optimism

A gauge of U.S. business services activity was virtually unchanged in February following an unexpected rebound at the start of the year, a sign that the economy remains extremely resilient despite rapidly rising interest rates and persistently high inflationary pressures.

According to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), its services PMI index eased to 55.1 this month from 55.2 in January, topping consensus estimates calling for a larger pullback to 54.5. For general context, any value above the 50 threshold indicates growth in the sector, while readings below that level denote contraction.

ISM SERVICES PMI AT A GLANCE

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Looking under the hood, the non-manufacturing sector was supported by strength in the new orders and employment indices, with the former climbing to 62.6 from 60.4 and the latter advancing to 54.00 from 50.00 previously. Meanwhile, prices paid prolonged their retrenchment, sliding to 65.6 from 67.8, indicating movement toward equilibrium, a welcome development for the Federal Reserve

ISM SERVICES PMI CHART

image2.png

Source: TradingEconomics

Immediately after the survey results crossed the wires, the U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, trimmed some session’s losses, as Treasury yields attempted to rebound, but the move wasn’t entirely sustained.

While better-than-expected activity figures suggest that demand conditions remain strong, the slide in prices paid signals that the situation will not be extremely inflationary for the time being, but more data will be needed to make a definitive assessment. With that said, attention will now turn to the February U.S. employment survey, which will be released next Friday. This report should be the next important volatility catalyst in the FX space.

US DOLLAR INDEX VS YIELD

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Price Update: EU PMI Miss Still Cause for Optimism
EUR/USD Price Update: EU PMI Miss Still Cause for Optimism
2023-03-03 13:06:01
GBP Price Forecast: GBP/USD May Struggle to Push Noticeably Higher
GBP Price Forecast: GBP/USD May Struggle to Push Noticeably Higher
2023-03-03 11:30:56
US Dollar Bounces Back Again as the Fed and ECB Map Out Rate Hikes. Higher USD?
US Dollar Bounces Back Again as the Fed and ECB Map Out Rate Hikes. Higher USD?
2023-03-03 02:00:00
EUR/USD Rejected at Resistance, GBP/USD Carves Out Bearish Double Top Pattern
EUR/USD Rejected at Resistance, GBP/USD Carves Out Bearish Double Top Pattern
2023-03-02 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Mar 3, 2023