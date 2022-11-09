 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Clears October High to Eye September High
2022-11-09 03:00:05
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-08 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Retreats as US Inventories Jump and China Covid Fears Escalate
2022-11-09 12:30:39
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Limited by China’s COVID Policies and Stronger USD
2022-11-08 08:30:04
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Sell Wall Street, Rising Wedge in Focus
2022-11-09 01:00:00
Dow Jones (DJI) Soars, FTSE Indecisive while US Stocks Head Higher
2022-11-08 17:00:28
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Rally Stalls For Now as The US Dollar Looks to Recover
2022-11-09 11:30:15
S&P 500, Volatility and Dollar Move from Midterms to CPI Anticipation While Crypto Shudders
2022-11-09 04:00:27
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-08 19:00:00
GBP/USD Surrenders 1.15 Confluence Area, Short-Term Upside Remains a Possibility
2022-11-08 11:11:07
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook: Descending Triangle Highlights Yen’s Short-Term Prospects
2022-11-09 10:56:21
USD/JPY Technical Outlook: How Much More Upside for the Japanese yen?
2022-11-09 06:00:00
More View More
WTI Crude Oil Retreats as US Inventories Jump and China Covid Fears Escalate

WTI Crude Oil Retreats as US Inventories Jump and China Covid Fears Escalate

Zain Vawda, Analyst

KEY POINTS:

  • WTI Under Pressure as China Reports Biggest Daily Jump in Covid Cases in Six Months.
  • US API Data Indicate a Build Up in Inventories.
  • WTI Prints an Evening Star Candlestick Formation, Hinting at Further Downside.
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

MOST READ: Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips

WTI Fundamental Outlook

Crude Oil continues to struggle this week and looks on course for its third successive day of losses. Demand fears have returned as China reported its biggest daily jump in covid cases in six months. This morning news filtered through that China’s Guangzhou has locked down another district which is likely to weigh further on oil prices.

Oman Minister of Energy Salim Al-Aufis initial comments yesterday added further pressure on oil prices. The Minister stated that current prices are not sustainable with his belief that prices will retreat to the $70-$80 a barrel range after the winter season. He commented on the upcoming OPEC+ meeting scheduled for December 4, stating that any decision would largely be based on the economic outlook from Europe. If the message out of Europe regarding a recession and higher interest rates remain the same OPEC+ may decide on further cuts.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

US API data on oil stocks released yesterday indicated an increase of inventories by 5.61 million barrels for the week ended November 4. The increase in inventories comes at the wrong time as US domestic demand has showed signs of a slowdown weighing further on prices.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) meanwhile published its short-term energy outlook yesterday in which it continued its trend of cutting forecasts regarding US supply growth for 2023. The Energy Agency now expects output to grow by 490 million barrels a day YoY in 2023. Later in the day we have a bunch of data from the EIA which could further weigh on oil prices.

Table Description automatically generated with low confidence

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart – November 9, 2022

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

From a technical perspective, WTI began the month on the front foot following its first month of gains since May. However, since printing a new high early on Monday oil prices have seen a sharp slide back below the psychological $90 level.

The daily timeframe has printed an evening star candlestick formation which hints at further downside ahead. There is a confluence area just below current price around the $86-$87.50 area. There is an ascending trendline coupled with the 20 and 50-SMA which could potentially halt further losses.

Starts in:
Live now:
Nov 15
( 03:11 GMT )
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Weekly Commodities Trading Prep
Register for Webinar
Join Now
Webinar Has Ended

Resources for Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicators for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

Written by: Zain Vawda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold (XAU/USD) Rally Stalls For Now as The US Dollar Looks to Recover
Gold (XAU/USD) Rally Stalls For Now as The US Dollar Looks to Recover
2022-11-09 11:30:15
Gold and Silver Forecast: XAU, XAG at Key Technical Levels as US CPI Nears
Gold and Silver Forecast: XAU, XAG at Key Technical Levels as US CPI Nears
2022-11-09 04:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Limited by China’s COVID Policies and Stronger USD
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Limited by China’s COVID Policies and Stronger USD
2022-11-08 08:30:04
Copper Prices May Resume Triangle Breakout as Speculators Ease Short Bets
Copper Prices May Resume Triangle Breakout as Speculators Ease Short Bets
2022-11-08 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bearish