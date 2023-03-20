USD/JPY Grinds Lower as Fear Overshadows UBS/Credit Suisse Deal

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Wilts As Bank-Sector Woes Hit Risk Appetite Once Again
2023-03-20 10:37:56
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Pushes Higher on ECB Rate Hike Commentary
2023-03-17 10:30:11
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Remain Under Pressure as Recessionary Fears Weigh
2023-03-20 13:29:35
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Gold, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, Powell
2023-03-19 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Gold, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, Powell
2023-03-19 16:00:00
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Volatility Risk Elevated, Compounded by Retail Trader Bets
2023-03-16 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UBS Rescues Credit Suisse, Fed Increases Dollar Liquidity , Gold Hits a One-Year High
2023-03-20 09:10:00
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 when Gold traded near 1,914.89.
2023-03-20 02:23:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Consolidates Above the 1.21 Handle
2023-03-17 09:02:16
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Following the US Dollar as Risk Looks to Ease
2023-03-16 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Grinds Lower as Fear Overshadows UBS/Credit Suisse Deal
2023-03-20 12:07:32
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar/Yen Dips as Rate Expectations Fall
2023-03-16 12:00:24
More View More
USD/JPY Grinds Lower as Fear Overshadows UBS/Credit Suisse Deal

USD/JPY Grinds Lower as Fear Overshadows UBS/Credit Suisse Deal

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst
What's on this page

US Dollar/ Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Price Forecast:

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

USD/JPY slips as a deal between Credit Suisse and UBS fails to calm fears

The price of USD/JPY is currently trading 3.80% this month, losing an additional 0.60% today (at the time of writing). As the US financial system takes strain, the Japanese Yen has benefited from its safe-haven appeal.

While UBS has agreed to a takeover of embattled Credit Suisse for $3.25 billion with further assistance offered to the buyer from the Swiss National Bank. After the collapse of SVB, the integrity of the financial system came into question, sparking a sell-off of banking stocks. Since then, turmoil has spread to other key players like First Republic Bank who has received a $30BN rescue package from a consortium of 11 major banks (including JP Morgan & Citibank).

Related Articles: UBS Rescues Credit Suisse, Fed Increases Dollar Liquidity , Gold Hits a One-Year High

Major Risk Events for the Week Ahead

Although contagion from the recent banking crisis will likely remain in focus this week, the economic calendar highlights additional data releases and events that could influence the short-term move.

image1.png

DailyFX Economic Calendar

On Wednesday, the FOMC economic projections and the Fed rate decision will be monitored closely, followed by the release of Japan’s inflation data on Thursday.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

While the Federal Reserve hinted at another 50 basis-point rate hike earlier this month, concerns of financial instability have dramatically reduced the odds of an aggressive move. This has placed the central bank in a difficult position to balance the objectives of their dual mandate while simultaneously reducing recession fears. As inflation remains well-above the Fed’s target rate of 2% (currently at 6%), the figures over the past eight months have shown positive signs of easing. But, up until now, a robust labor market has allowed the Fed to implement restrictive monetary tightening without major implications.

Visit DailyFX Education to learn about the relationship between interest rates and FX

That was until Silicon Valley Bank, Credit Suisse and First Republic Bank fell into turmoil which was partially caused by rising borrowing costs.

However, with the ECB increasing rates by 0.5% last week, the probability of a 25bp (0.25%) now sits at 62%. With these expectations already priced in, the Dollar appears to be lacking creditability, boosting the safe-haven Yen.

image2.png

Source: CME FedWatch Tool

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

After breaking below the 50-day MA (moving average) earlier today, USD/JPY is now looking to retest the key psychological level of support at 130.00.

With the major currency pair could be susceptible to further declines, the events on the economic docket could serve as an additional catalyst for the Dollar Yen cross. If bearish momentum gains traction below 130.00, it is possible for prices to fall below the January low of 127.223.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

For bulls to regain confidence, a hold above the 50-day MA could bring the 2022 high back into play at 135.160.

USD/JPY Price Levels – Looking Ahead

SupportResistance
130.545 (Daily low)132.500 (50-day MA)
130.00 (Psychological level)135.160 (2022 High)
127.223 (2023 Low)137.450 (200-day MA)

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EURUSD Wilts As Bank-Sector Woes Hit Risk Appetite Once Again
EURUSD Wilts As Bank-Sector Woes Hit Risk Appetite Once Again
2023-03-20 10:37:56
UBS Rescues Credit Suisse, Fed Increases Dollar Liquidity , Gold Hits a One-Year High
UBS Rescues Credit Suisse, Fed Increases Dollar Liquidity , Gold Hits a One-Year High
2023-03-20 09:10:00
US Dollar Outlook Hinges on Fed’s Next Steps. Will the FOMC Hike or Pause?
US Dollar Outlook Hinges on Fed’s Next Steps. Will the FOMC Hike or Pause?
2023-03-18 22:00:00
Rand Dollar Outlook: USD/ZAR Pauses Ahead of National Shutdown & FOMC
Rand Dollar Outlook: USD/ZAR Pauses Ahead of National Shutdown & FOMC
2023-03-17 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 20, 2023