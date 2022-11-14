 Skip to Content
USD/JPY Eyeing Deeper Retracement as Dollar Index Rises

USD/JPY Eyeing Deeper Retracement as Dollar Index Rises

Zain Vawda, Analyst

KEY POINTS:

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The US dollar is looking to recover following last week’s rout which saw USD/JPY close the week at a two and a half month low. The pair dipped below the 140.00 level for the first time since September 1. The dollar has since posted gains of around 1.4% against the yen with the greenback boosted by comments from Federal Reserve policymaker Christopher Waller.

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: FinancialJuice

Fed policymaker Waller sent markets a timely reminder that the Fed will remain steadfast in its objective of achieving its 2% inflation target. He stressed markets may have overreacted to last week’s US CPI print as it remained a single data point. Despite the somewhat hawkish nature of Wallers comments markets are pricing in a lower rate hike from the Fed in December which could cap gains on the pair in the short-term.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kuroda meanwhile reiterated the need for support in the form of monetary easing as the economy continues its recovery. The Governor stated that the BoJ is monitoring both upside and downside risks which will form the basis of monetary policy moving forward. A policy shift from the BoJ remains elusive at this stage with the central bank looking for solid wage growth before a change in policy will be considered.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

A massive week in terms of data for the BoJ as markets wait on machine orders, industrial production, GDP and most importantly national CPI numbers. GDP data will kick off the releases on Tuesday while inflation data is expected on Friday with core inflation YoY forecasted to come in at 3.5%. The expected rise in inflation coupled with the slowdown in GDP for Q3 highlight the need for continued support to the economy as mentioned by Governor Kuroda.

image2.png

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

USD/JPY Daily Chart – November 14, 2022

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

From a technical perspective, the pair saw a decline of 800 pips last week with the weekly candle engulfing five weeks of bullish price action. Given the speed of the decline coupled with a resurgent dollar to start the week the pair could be in for retracement.

The pair has rallied 200 odd pips from last week's low around 138.500 with price currently testing the 100-SMA around the 140.800 handle. A break above the SMA could see a retest of the 142.00 area.

Alternatively, a return of dollar weakness during the US session could result in a retest of last week's lows with a break lower opening up a test of support at the 135.50 handle.

USD/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% 5% 8%
Weekly 27% -37% -16%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Key intraday levels that are worth watching:

Support Areas

•138.500

•135.500

Resistance Areas

•142.000

•145.000

Resources For Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicators for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

