US Dollar Strength to Persist with US PCE to Show Sticky Inflation

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Muted Post Hawkish Fed Verdict but Still a Falling Knife
2022-09-22 17:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-09-22 14:10:23
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Central Bank Hikes Weigh on Brent Ahead of Baker Hughes
2022-09-23 09:30:30
Crude Oil Price to Eye January Low on Failure to Defend Monthly Low
2022-09-21 21:30:05
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Would a Louder Recession Signal Push the Dow Over the Ledge, Reverse the Dollar?
2022-09-23 02:00:16
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Fall Amid Mounting Growth Concerns
2022-09-22 20:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Is Trend Reversal Afoot in XAU/USD and XAG/USD?
2022-09-23 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook – Struggling to Make Any Headway, Further Downside Beckons
2022-09-23 07:52:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Slide Continues, ’Mini Budget’ Gets a Distinctly Lukewarm Welcome
2022-09-23 10:47:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-09-22 14:10:23
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Floored by Booming US Dollar as Rate Hikes Ricochet Through Markets
2022-09-23 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Intervention Brings Most Volatile Day Since 2016, Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-09-23 03:30:00
More View more
US Dollar Strength to Persist with US PCE to Show Sticky Inflation

US Dollar Strength to Persist with US PCE to Show Sticky Inflation

David Song, Strategist

US Dollar Talking Points

The US Dollar Index (DXY) clears the June 2002 high (112.04) as the Federal Reserve implements another 75bp rate hike, and the update to the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index may keep the Greenback afloat as the report is anticipated to show sticky inflation.

Fundamental Forecast for US Dollar: Bullish

DXY climbs to a fresh yearly high (112.89) as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) retains its approach its combating inflation, and it seems as though the central bank will carry out its hiking-cycle throughout the remainder of the year as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. pledges to “keep at it until we are confident the job is done.”

image1.png

Looking ahead, the update to the core US PCE, the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, may keep the central bank on its current course as the index is expected to increase to 4.7% in August from 4.6% per annum the month prior, and evidence of sticky inflation may lead to a further appreciation in the US Dollar as it boosts speculation for another 75bp rate hike at the next FOMC rate decision on November 2.

Until then, data prints coming out of the US may sway the Greenback as the update to the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) show a steeper path for the Fed Funds rate, and the Dollar may continue to outperform against its major counterparts as the FOMC pursues a restrictive policy.

With that said, an uptick in the core US PCE may fuel the recent advance in the US Dollar as it encourages the Fed to retain its approach in combating inflation, and DXY may continue to trade to fresh yearly highs over the coming days as it carves a series of higher highs and lows.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by David Song
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin and Ethereum Forecast for the Week Ahead
Bitcoin and Ethereum Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-09-24 12:00:01
Australian Dollar Outlook: Fed Decision Rocks Currency Markets
Australian Dollar Outlook: Fed Decision Rocks Currency Markets
2022-09-24 00:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Pound on the Ropes as Economic Plan Puts PM Truss at Odds with the BoE
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Pound on the Ropes as Economic Plan Puts PM Truss at Odds with the BoE
2022-09-23 16:10:34
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: September Fed Meeting on Tap
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: September Fed Meeting on Tap
2022-09-18 16:00:00
Advertisement