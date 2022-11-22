US Dollar Soars, Nasdaq 100 Sinks. Markets Face China Covid Lockdown Threats Again

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Opens the Week on a Positive Note
2022-11-21 13:30:24
EUR/USD Update: German PPI Surprise Fails to Arrest Slide as Risk-Off Mood Returns
2022-11-21 10:30:39
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Crushed on Market Imbalances, WTI at Risk as Asia-Pacific Markets Open
2022-11-21 00:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Sink as US Dollar Rallies, WTI Triangle Breakout in Focus
2022-11-18 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Techs for This Week
2022-11-21 21:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Thanksgiving Means Illiquidity, But Volatility?
2022-11-20 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout Pulls Back, Tests Support at Prior Resistance
2022-11-21 18:10:08
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Extends Drawback Ahead of FOMC
2022-11-21 08:59:33
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Opens the Week on a Positive Note
2022-11-21 13:30:24
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-20 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is Yen Weakness on the Way Back? USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2022-11-21 15:00:00
US Dollar (DXY) Opens the Week on a Positive Note
2022-11-21 13:30:24
More View More
US Dollar Soars, Nasdaq 100 Sinks. Markets Face China Covid Lockdown Threats Again

US Dollar Soars, Nasdaq 100 Sinks. Markets Face China Covid Lockdown Threats Again

Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist

US Dollar, Nasdaq 100, Fedspeak, China Lockdown Woes – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • US Dollar gains as Nasdaq 100 weakens amid hawkish Fedspeak
  • China Covid lockdown woes have been brought back to surface
  • Asia-Pacific markets may be awaiting a pessimistic trading session

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Asia-Pacific Market Briefing – Nasdaq 100 Falls, Dow Jones Not so Much

The haven-linked US Dollar outperformed its major counterparts on Monday, appreciating amid a deterioration in risk appetite. By the end of the Wall Street trading session, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped about 1.1% as the blue-chip-oriented Dow Jones was barely little changed. The difference between these two over the past 24 hours continues to speak of hawkish Fed policy woes.

Fedspeak remained the focus on Monday. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly spoke and said that they must not ignore policy lags, “which may last several quarters”. However, she added that the central bank is still “very far” from its inflation goal. She sees rates peaking between a 4.75% - 5.25% range. The takeaway here is that a policy pivot is still likely some ways away.

Treasury yields cautiously rose. Unsurprisingly, anti-fiat gold prices suffered as the yellow metal weakened for a 4th consecutive trading session. That is the worst losing streak in over a month. The three worst-performing currencies against the US Dollar on Monday were the Japanese Yen, Australian Dollar and Euro. They weakened 1.25%, 1.02% and 0.8%, respectively.

US Dollar Versus Nasdaq 100 on Monday

US Dollar Versus Nasdaq 100 on Monday

Chart Created in TradingView

Tuesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session – Risk Aversion on the Menu?

Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific trading session is lacking notable economic event risk. That is placing the traders’ focus on risk appetite as the key driver for markets. Wall Street’s lackluster performance on Monday is opening the door for downside follow-through in regional bourses, placing the Nikkei 225, ASX 200 and Hang Seng Index at risk. This may continue benefiting the US Dollar.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Further concerns may emanate from China, with fears of harsh Covid-induced lockdowns coming back into focus. That is because according to Bloomberg, the city of Shijiazhuang has suspended schools and asked residents to stay at home for 5 days. The city is a testing ground for China trying to move past virus restrictions. Signs that it isn’t working could mean further delays to reopening, potentially harming economic growth. The US Dollar is trading at its highest against the Chinese Yuan since November 10th.

US Dollar Technical Analysis

From a technical standpoint, the DXY US Dollar Index closed at its highest since November 11th. This followed prices being unable to hold a close under the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at 106.806. The 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) also continues to maintain the dominant upside bias. Key resistance appears to be the 20-day SMA.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

DXY Daily Chart

DXY Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Crushed on Market Imbalances, WTI at Risk as Asia-Pacific Markets Open
Crude Oil Prices Crushed on Market Imbalances, WTI at Risk as Asia-Pacific Markets Open
2022-11-21 00:00:00
Australian Dollar at Risk, Poland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Border Area Near Ukraine
Australian Dollar at Risk, Poland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Border Area Near Ukraine
2022-11-16 00:00:00
Bitcoin Rebound in Doubt Amid Crypto Market Woes as APAC Markets Eye Risk-On Session
Bitcoin Rebound in Doubt Amid Crypto Market Woes as APAC Markets Eye Risk-On Session
2022-11-11 00:00:00
AUD/USD Falls Alongside Iron Ore and bitcoin as China Ramps Up Lockdown Measures
AUD/USD Falls Alongside Iron Ore and bitcoin as China Ramps Up Lockdown Measures
2022-11-10 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
US Tech 100