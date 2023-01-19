US Dollar (DXY) Latest: Weak Rebound off the Multi-Month Low, Slowdown Fears Grow

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Upcoming ECB Minutes to Augment Hawkish Bets?
2023-01-19 08:58:02
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: At Crossroads
2023-01-19 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Spooked by US Data, IEA Report as WTI Turns to EIA Inventories
2023-01-19 06:00:00
Crude Oil Testing Multi-Week Resistance on Positive Chinese Outlook
2023-01-18 09:00:13
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dax 40, Dow and FTSE Outlook: Equities Stall but Bulls Stand Firm
2023-01-18 15:30:00
Dow Jones Dragged Down by Goldman Sachs, Nikkei 225 at Risk to Bank of Japan
2023-01-18 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Update: XAU/USD Eyes U.S. Economic Data for Guidance
2023-01-18 11:58:21
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Brighter Days Ahead?
2023-01-18 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, NZDUSD and GBPUSD: The Other Heavy Intraday Reversals
2023-01-18 21:30:27
Breaking News: Pound Bid After Core Inflation Beat, 50bps Secured?
2023-01-18 07:44:27
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The US Dollar Bounces Back as Recession Fears Swirl. Where to for USD?
2023-01-19 04:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: What’s Next For USD/JPY After BoJ?
2023-01-19 03:00:00
More View More
US Dollar (DXY) Latest: Weak Rebound off the Multi-Month Low, Slowdown Fears Grow

US Dollar (DXY) Latest: Weak Rebound off the Multi-Month Low, Slowdown Fears Grow

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

US Dollar (DXY) Price and Chart Analysis

  • US Treasury yields slump on growing recessionary fears.
  • Multi-month support is likely to be re-tested.
Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Most Read: US Dollar (DXY) Remains Under Pressure Ahead of Important US Data

US Treasury yields slumped on Wednesday after the latest batch of data showed the US economy weakening further, prompting renewed recessionary fears. The yield on the 5-year UST fell by 20 basis points, while the 10-year benchmark UST also shed 20 basis points as buyers returned, pushing yields lower. The market continues to test the Federal Reserve’s resolve to keep interest rates higher for longer, and with 25 basis points a lock for the February 1 FOMC meeting, there are already calls - albeit not that many - for rate hikes to pause after next month’s meeting to allow the economy a chance to recover. The Federal Reserve was late to start hiking rates and, if market pricing is to be believed, it is looking increasingly likely that they will be late to stop them, causing the economy unnecessary damage.

US 10-Year UST Yield

image1.png
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Read our new Q1 US dollar forecast here
Get My Guide

For all market-moving data releases and economic events see the real-time DailyFX Calendar.

The US dollar remains pointed to the downside and this is unlikely to change. While the greenback may see a period of consolidation over the short term, with bond yields falling and the small possibility of rate hikes being paused next month, the overall outlook for the US dollar is lower. Even if the Fed hikes rates by 25 basis points at the next two FOMC meetings, this is unlikely to be enough to bolster the greenback. The US dollar basket (DXY) is also under pressure from a revived Euro, with the ECB in the middle of a rate hiking cycle. Recent commentary from ECB board member Klaas Knot suggested that the central bank will not stop with just one 50bp rate and that ‘multiple 50 basis point hikes’ are needed. This will widen the yield differential between the US dollar and the Euro further, to the detriment of the greenback.

The USD yesterday touched and rebounded off horizontal support from the May 30 low, a level we identified recently as short-term support. The rebound however looks tame and with all three moving averages continuing to weigh on the dollar, a re-test of yesterday’s low is likely in the short term.

US Dollar (DXY) Daily Price Chart – January 19, 2023

image2.png

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Forecast: Upcoming ECB Minutes to Augment Hawkish Bets?
EUR/USD Forecast: Upcoming ECB Minutes to Augment Hawkish Bets?
2023-01-19 08:58:02
Australian Dollar Dipped After Slight Miss on Jobs Data. Where to for AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Dipped After Slight Miss on Jobs Data. Where to for AUD/USD?
2023-01-19 01:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-01-18 17:30:49
US Breaking News: PPI and Retails Sales Miss to the Downside, USD down, Stock up
US Breaking News: PPI and Retails Sales Miss to the Downside, USD down, Stock up
2023-01-18 14:23:02
Advertisement