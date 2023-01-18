US Dollar (DXY) Remains Under Pressure Ahead of Important US Data

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EU Announces Support for Green Investment at Davos, EUR/USD Higher
2023-01-18 10:51:08
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-17 17:06:01
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Testing Multi-Week Resistance on Positive Chinese Outlook
2023-01-18 09:00:13
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Tests Key $85 Handle Ahead of Data Heavy Week
2023-01-16 08:45:05
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Dragged Down by Goldman Sachs, Nikkei 225 at Risk to Bank of Japan
2023-01-18 00:00:00
U.S Banks BAC, WFC and JPM Launch Earnings Season
2023-01-13 12:32:18
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Update: XAU/USD Eyes U.S. Economic Data for Guidance
2023-01-18 11:58:21
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Brighter Days Ahead?
2023-01-18 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: Pound Bid After Core Inflation Beat, 50bps Secured?
2023-01-18 07:44:27
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-17 17:06:01
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Crushed as Bank of Japan Disappoints, Policy Settings Left Unchanged
2023-01-18 03:00:00
S&P 500 Refuses to Break Directional Impasse, USDJPY and USDCNH Depress Dollar Impact
2023-01-18 00:00:22
More View More
US Dollar (DXY) Remains Under Pressure Ahead of Important US Data

US Dollar (DXY) Remains Under Pressure Ahead of Important US Data

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

US Dollar (DXY) Price and Chart Analysis

  • US economic data is key to the US dollar’s next move.
  • Consolidation before the next leg lower?

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download the brand new Q1 USD forecast
Get My Guide

The US dollar has fallen by 11.50% since its late-September high and the greenback may fall further as multi-month support comes under pressure.

US dollar bulls have had a hard time of late as the greenback continues to give back a large slice of last year’s gains. Financial markets continue to price in a less aggressive US Federal Reserve, despite a raft of Federal speakers banging the drum for higher rates for longer, and with US Treasury yields wilting, the pressure on the greenback is unlikely to subside. The interest-rate sensitive US 2-year Treasury currently trades with a yield of 4.18%, down 70 basis points from its November 4 high, and is closing in on lows last seen back in early October.

US 2-Year UST Yield

image1.png

The next move in the US dollar is likely to be driven by US data and today’s retail sales and factory gate figures may well provide the next catalyst. The numbers, released today at 13:30 GMT will highlight both the state of the US high street and producer cost inflation and will give an insight into consumer spending patterns and how embedded, or not, these producer input costs have become.

image2.png

For all market-moving data releases and economic events see the real-time DailyFX Calendar.

Top Trading Opportunities in Q1
Top Trading Opportunities in Q1
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

The US dollar is under pressure today not just from domestic pressures but from a resilient Euro and a strengthening British Pound. The Euro continues its recent grind higher supported by ECB talk that rates will continue to rise in the coming months, while today’s UK inflation report showed consumer price pressures remaining sticky. Annual UK headline inflation dipped marginally to 10.5% in December and the Bank of England is now likely to hike rates by 50 basis points at its next MPC meeting in an effort to stem runaway inflation quickly.

Breaking News: Pound Bid After Core Inflation Beat, 50bps Secured?

The greenback is now close to a multi-month low print made on Monday and looks primed to test this level. The US dollar is below all three moving averages and the January 9 50-/200-day ma crossover continues to add downside pressure on the DXY. Data remains key going forward but the technical backdrop suggests the dollar will continue to trend lower in the coming weeks.

US Dollar (DXY) Daily Price Chart – January 18, 2023

image3.png

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Update: XAU/USD Eyes U.S. Economic Data for Guidance
Gold Update: XAU/USD Eyes U.S. Economic Data for Guidance
2023-01-18 11:58:21
EU Announces Support for Green Investment at Davos, EUR/USD Higher
EU Announces Support for Green Investment at Davos, EUR/USD Higher
2023-01-18 10:51:08
Breaking News: Pound Bid After Core Inflation Beat, 50bps Secured?
Breaking News: Pound Bid After Core Inflation Beat, 50bps Secured?
2023-01-18 07:44:27
Japanese Yen Crushed as Bank of Japan Disappoints, Policy Settings Left Unchanged
Japanese Yen Crushed as Bank of Japan Disappoints, Policy Settings Left Unchanged
2023-01-18 03:00:00
Advertisement