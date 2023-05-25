US Dollar (DXY) Latest: A Relentless Grind Higher, Core CPE Ahead

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Tumbles as Germany Enters Recession
2023-05-25 07:55:44
US Dollar Rides High as Debt Debate Continues Amid Fitch Re-Rating. Higher DXY?
2023-05-25 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: May 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Pings Higher as Specs Told to ‘Watch Out’ by OPEC+. Higher WTI?
2023-05-25 02:00:00
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Rally Approaches Confluence Area, Where to Next for Oil Prices?
2023-05-24 08:01:39
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Hang Seng Fall Sharply, but Nasdaq 100 Supported by Nvidia​​​​
2023-05-25 09:30:00
Dow and CAC40 Slip but Nasdaq 100 Holds up Well
2023-05-23 10:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: May 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: $1950 Level Holds Key for Bearish Momentum to Continue
2023-05-25 10:29:25
Gold Price Held Back By Multi-Decade High US Treasury Bill Yields
2023-05-24 11:10:17
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Shrugs Off Blistering CPI: What's Next for GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY?
2023-05-25 03:30:00
Breaking News: Hot UK CPI Augments Pound, GBP/USD Above 1.24
2023-05-24 06:37:10
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: May 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (JPY) Gains Some Ground As Debt Ceiling Worries Mount
2023-05-24 14:00:33
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Muted After Breakout, AUD/JPY Forges Double Top
2023-05-23 19:00:00
More View More
US Dollar (DXY) Latest: A Relentless Grind Higher, Core CPE Ahead

US Dollar (DXY) Latest: A Relentless Grind Higher, Core CPE Ahead

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

US Dollar (DXY) Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • The US dollar is printing a steady series of short-term higher highs.
  • US T-bill yields balloon higher.
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

The ongoing impasse in the US debt ceiling negotiations remains the driving force behind the US dollar, as US short-dated debt yields continue to soar. The one-month US T bill is offered with a 6%+ yield to maturity, a fresh multi-decade high, while even shorter down the curve, T-bills maturing just after the June 1st potential default date was seen trading with a yield in excess of 7%. These unheard-of yields are giving the US dollar a strong push higher as the short-term rate differential between other G7 currencies widens.

Debt Ceiling Blues, Part 79. What Happens if the US Defaults?

Staying with the US bond market, the re-pricing of interest rate hikes continues as market expectations of another 25bp rate hike at the June 14 meeting build. According to CME Fed Fund probabilities, there is now a 33% chance of a rate hike in June with this probability rising to 46.5% at the July meeting. The rate-sensitive UST 2-year is now offered with a multi-week high yield of 4.42%, nearly one full percentage higher than the March 24th low. The first Fed rate cut is now only just priced-in for the December meeting. It seems the market is now listening to the US central bank about rates remaining at their current levels, or slightly higher, for longer after months of ignoring the Fed’s market guidance.

image1.png

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

On Friday, the latest US Core PCE report hits the screens at 12:30 GMT (13:30 UK) along with Durable Goods Orders for April. Ninety minutes later the latest Michigan Consumer Sentiment data is released. Both of these events have the ability to fuel volatility as the long weekend nears.

image2.png

For all market-moving data releases and economic events see the real-time DailyFX calendar

The greenback is now close to a zone of prior support and resistance between 104.30 and 105.36. The US dollar is likely to be held back by this zone, and the 200-day sma just above, and may retrace slightly, all things being equal. Volatility remains low in the US dollar, using the ATR at the bottom of the chart, while the CCI indicator shows the greenback in overbought territory. Calm before next week’s debt ceiling D-day?

US Dollar (DXY) Daily Price Chart – May 25, 2023

image3.png

Chart via TradingView

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Tumbles as Germany Enters Recession
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Tumbles as Germany Enters Recession
2023-05-25 07:55:44
Australian Dollar Looking Vulnerable: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD Price Action
Australian Dollar Looking Vulnerable: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD Price Action
2023-05-25 06:30:00
British Pound Shrugs Off Blistering CPI: What's Next for GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY?
British Pound Shrugs Off Blistering CPI: What's Next for GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY?
2023-05-25 03:30:00
Fed Minutes Signal Inclination for Less Hawkish Stance, US Dollar Retains Gains
Fed Minutes Signal Inclination for Less Hawkish Stance, US Dollar Retains Gains
2023-05-24 19:10:00
Advertisement