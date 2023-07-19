 Skip to Content
News
EUR/USD Stuck Between Confluence Support and Fibonacci Resistance. Now What?
2023-07-19 17:00:00
Euro Ahead Euro Area CPI: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-19 04:30:00
News
Sentiment Awaiting Cues from Key US Earnings Releases Ahead: Brent crude, AUD/JPY, Natural Gas
2023-07-18 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rolls Over on China Growth Woes and Libya Re-open. Lower WTI?
2023-07-18 00:30:00
News
Catch-up Gain in Value Sectors Overnight, Focus Remains on US Earnings: DJIA, NZD/USD,GBP/USD
2023-07-19 02:00:00
Dow and CAC40 Move Higher but the Nikkei 225 Continues to Struggle
2023-07-18 09:00:17
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Seeks Fundamental Catalyst
2023-07-19 13:59:56
Gold Jumps After Tepid US Retail Sales; What's Next for XAU/USD After Reverse H&S Target Met?
2023-07-19 03:00:00
News
UK (GBP) Breaking News: UK CPI Miss Troubles Pound
2023-07-19 06:45:23
Catch-up Gain in Value Sectors Overnight, Focus Remains on US Earnings: DJIA, NZD/USD,GBP/USD
2023-07-19 02:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Hugs Fibonacci Support, EUR/JPY Eyes Key Resistance
2023-07-18 16:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 27, 2023 when USD/JPY traded near 131.67.
2023-07-18 13:23:37
Tesla and Netflix Report Mixed Earnings, Nasdaq 100 Futures Weaker After Hours

Tesla and Netflix Report Mixed Earnings, Nasdaq 100 Futures Weaker After Hours

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

TESLA AND NETFLIX RESULTS:

  • Tesla’s second-quarter results beat top and bottom-line estimates, but profitability worsens
  • Netflix’s results were mixed, with revenue slightly below expectations but EPS above market forecasts
  • Shares of both companies traded lower after hours, weighing on Nasdaq 100 futures
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: US Dollar Dancing on Horizontal Support ahead of Fed Decision Next Week

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX) headed lower in extended trading after both companies reported somewhat mixed earnings for the April-June period, with the former sliding roughly 1% and the latter down about 5% at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Nasdaq 100 futures were a touch softer after hours following an already subdued performance during regular hours.

Focusing first on Tesla, the electric vehicle maker announced earnings per share of 91 cents versus 79 cents expected, on sales of $24.9 billion, slightly ahead of the consensus estimate of $24.29 billion and 47% above the reported Q2 2022 top line figure, indicating that management continues to generate growth despite several macroeconomic challenges.

Related: What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?

The operating margin, meanwhile, shrank to 9.6% from 11.4% previously, raising concerns that profitability is becoming impaired, although this development could be linked to the company's recent decision to offer large incentives and discounts as part of a strategy to boost sales in an environment where rates are at their highest level in more than 20 years.

Turning to Netflix, the largest video streamer in the world posted EPS of $3.29 on revenue of $8.19 billion, with second metric rising 2.8% compared to the same three-month period last year. For context, Wall Street analysts expected the tech firm to earn $2.84 per share on takings of $8.27 billion.

Netflix also managed to increase its subscriber base significantly after it introduced ad-supported more affordable subscription plans following its decision to start cracking down on password sharing in the spring. Against this backdrop, paid users soared by an impressive 5.9 million, exceeding the projected addition of 2.07 million members. While this was a great achievement, the operating profit margin outlook of 18% to 20% failed to impress investors.

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Here is how both companies performed relative to Wall Street’s expectations:

TESLA (TSLA):

Earnings per share: $0.91 versus $0.79 expected

Revenue: $24.93 billion versus $24.29 billion expected

NETFLIX (NFLX):

Earnings per share: $3.29 versus $2.84 expected

Revenue: $8.19 billion versus $8.27 billion expected

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Earnings Calendar

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Diego Colman
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

MARKET OUTLOOK

Technology stocks have been on a tear and re-rated sharply this year despite rising interest rates. The mixed performance from Tesla and Netflix suggest that the premium valuation commanded by the sector may be called into question. This could prevent the Nasdaq 100 from pushing higher, though traders will need to assess earnings from other mega-caps including Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia and Meta before reaching broad conclusions.

TESLA AND NETFLIX 5-MINUTE CHART

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Nasdaq Price Outlook: US Stocks Buoyed Ahead Netflix, Tesla Earnings
Nasdaq Price Outlook: US Stocks Buoyed Ahead Netflix, Tesla Earnings
2023-07-19 15:34:41
Stock indices continue to rise on solid U.S. earnings and weaker UK CPI
Stock indices continue to rise on solid U.S. earnings and weaker UK CPI
2023-07-19 08:00:38
Dow and CAC40 Move Higher but the Nikkei 225 Continues to Struggle
Dow and CAC40 Move Higher but the Nikkei 225 Continues to Struggle
2023-07-18 09:00:17
S&P 500 Outlook Over Next 1-2 Months: Broadening Participation Points to Further Gains
S&P 500 Outlook Over Next 1-2 Months: Broadening Participation Points to Further Gains
2023-07-18 06:30:00
