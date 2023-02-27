 Skip to Content
Silver Price Update: Runaway Sell-off Eyes Key Level of Support

Silver Price Update: Runaway Sell-off Eyes Key Level of Support

Richard Snow, Analyst
What's on this page

Silver (XAG/USD) Analysis

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Silver Sell-off Gains Momentum as Yields Climb Higher

US dollar denominated commodities have had to endure some rather aggressive selling of late, with silver no exception. The metal’s bullish run was stopped abruptly at the $25 level, although, the numerous upper wicks beneath $25 hinted at an eventual failure to trade above.

Since the turnaround, silver has declined rather heavily, taking out the rather wide zone of support (21.40 – 22.10) with Friday’s PCE inspired move propelling the latest move lower.

Silver (XAG/USD) Weekly Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Silver Extends ‘Oversold’ Tag after Latest Decline

The daily chart reveals the next, imminent level of support – the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the large 2021 to 2022 decline at $20.52. Circled in yellow are the prior inflections at this very level – which may pose a challenge for continued selling if past price action is anything to go by.

Something to note in the coming days is the RSI, which continues in oversold territory. Should the level of support hold up, look to the RSI possibly returning from oversold territory for an indication of its significance within this broad sell-off.

Silver (XAG/USD) Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

