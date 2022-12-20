 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 20, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-12-19 22:00:14
Euro Update – EUR/USD Nudging Higher on German Ifo Beat
2022-12-19 11:30:08
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 20, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Firms on US Dollar Weakness as Fed Hawks Undermine Equities. Has EUR/USD Peaked?
2022-12-19 04:30:00
Crude Oil Caught in ECB Maelstrom After Rate Hikes and Hawkishness Prevails
2022-12-16 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 20, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Sink as Treasury Yields Climb, APAC Stocks at Risk
2022-12-20 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, PCE, Bank of Japan
2022-12-18 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 20, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Gold Attempts 1800 Hold, Silver Fibonacci Resistance Test
2022-12-19 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, PCE, Bank of Japan
2022-12-18 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 20, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-12-19 22:00:14
GBP/USD Looking to Snap Two-Day Losing Streak
2022-12-19 14:00:03
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 20, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY, AUDJPY and CADJPY: Can the BOJ Trigger Loaded Technical Patterns?
2022-12-19 19:45:42
Euro Firms on US Dollar Weakness as Fed Hawks Undermine Equities. Has EUR/USD Peaked?
2022-12-19 04:30:00
More View More
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Sink as Treasury Yields Climb, APAC Stocks at Risk

S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Sink as Treasury Yields Climb, APAC Stocks at Risk

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributor

S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Japanese Yen, BoJ – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 sink as Treasury yields rally
  • Markets priced in more hawkish Fed, leaving APAC equities at risk
  • S&P 500 continues Rising Wedge breakout, hinting at further losses

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Asia-Pacific Market Briefing – Wall Street Volatility Leaves APAC Markets Bracing

Volatility was the theme to start off the new trading week. By the end of Monday’s Wall Street trading session, the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 sank -0.9%, -0.5% and -1.5%, respectively. This brought the indices down to their lowest levels since November 10th. Wall Street’s performance also showed that the relatively high-beta tech sector was disproportionately impacted.

A look at the 15-minute chart below shows that the S&P 500 was inversely tracking the 10-year Treasury yield. In fact, the latter gained about 2.9% in the best single-day performance since October 19th. Front-end yields also climbed, signaling that the move in bond markets seemed to have been tied to markets pricing in a more hawkish Federal Reserve.

This was despite notable economic event risk during the Wall Street trading session. Rather, the move might have been an extension of price action last week. Over the past 5 trading sessions, we saw central banks such as the Fed, ECB, and BoE tighten. They also hinted at further rate hikes to come, especially from the European Central Bank.

If you looked at the Fed’s projection for interest rates after last week’s policy announcement, you found that it was more aggressive than what the market was pricing in. As anticipated, it seems that this divergence opened the door to volatility. Considering this, it remains reasonable to foresee that the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 may remain more vulnerable ahead.

S&P 500 Futures Versus Treasury Yields on Monday

S&P 500 Futures Versus Treasury Yields on Monday

Chart Created in TradingView

Tuesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session – Eyes on the Bank of Japan, Sentiment

Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific trading session carries the Bank of Japan interest rate decision. The BoJ does not have a set time release, but occurrences since 2020 show that the likely outcome is between 2:45 – 3:15 GMT. Regardless, the central bank is widely anticipated to stand put and the Japanese Yen will likely remain more sensitive to developments abroad influencing its direction.

More worryingly, Wall Street’s risk aversion could spread into Tuesday’s APAC session. That is leaving indices like the ASX 200, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng Index at risk. A further deterioration in sentiment may also bode well for the haven-linked US Dollar. Meanwhile, the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand Dollars could weaken.

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 continued its breakout under a bearish Rising Wedge chart formation, opening the door to extending the broader downtrend since earlier this year. On Monday, prices broke under the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), further underscoring downside momentum. Immediate support is the midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement at 3806.

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Futures Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold and Dow Jones Sink After ECB Spooked Markets, XAU/USD Reversal in Motion?
Gold and Dow Jones Sink After ECB Spooked Markets, XAU/USD Reversal in Motion?
2022-12-16 00:00:00
Japanese Yen Eyes Support After Fed Failed Convincing Markets About Rate Outlook
Japanese Yen Eyes Support After Fed Failed Convincing Markets About Rate Outlook
2022-12-15 00:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Reverse CPI Rally as Traders Look Beyond the Fed Pivot
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Reverse CPI Rally as Traders Look Beyond the Fed Pivot
2022-12-14 00:00:00
Japanese Yen Tumbles as US Dollar Soars, Australian Dollar Turns to the RBA Next
Japanese Yen Tumbles as US Dollar Soars, Australian Dollar Turns to the RBA Next
2022-12-06 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 20, 2022
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 20, 2022
US Tech 100
Last updated: Dec 20, 2022