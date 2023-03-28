 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: US and EU Banking Supervisors Provide Updates
2023-03-28 11:02:02
EUR/USD Doesn’t Look Ripe for a Break Above 1.10 Ahead of H.8 Data
2023-03-28 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Gains on Supply Disruption Risks but Headwinds Loom, Key Levels to Watch
2023-03-28 19:00:00
Crude Oil Price Surges on Easing Banking Woes and Supply Issues. Higher WTI?
2023-03-28 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Losing its Safe-Haven Shine, US Bond Yields Move Higher
2023-03-28 12:40:03
Gold Could Find It Tough to Crack $2000
2023-03-28 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBPUSD Gains Again, BoE Bailey Says Inflation Fight Comes First
2023-03-28 11:59:23
EUR/USD Bolts Toward Trendline Resistance, GBP/USD Threatens Bullish Breakout
2023-03-27 20:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Struggles to Gain Ground as Treasury Yields Leap. Where to for USD?
2023-03-28 03:30:00
USD/JPY Bounce Looks Corrective, Lacks News Backing
2023-03-27 09:49:00
More View More
Oil Gains on Supply Disruption Risks but Headwinds Loom, Key Levels to Watch

Oil Gains on Supply Disruption Risks but Headwinds Loom, Key Levels to Watch

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

OIL PRICE FORECAST:

  • Oil prices rise to their best level in two weeks on supply disruption risks
  • Despite recent gains, the technical outlook remains somewhat bearish for WTI crude
  • This article looks at key tech levels to watch in the coming sessions
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Gold Could Find It Tough to Crack $2000

Oil prices (WTI futures) extended their recovery, advancing for a second consecutive session and climbing on Tuesday to their best level in two weeks, near $73.75. Gains were driven by energy flow disruptions after political disputes between Iraq, Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region and Turkey halted exports of some 450,000 barrels of crude per day.

If flows are not restored soon, global supplies could become constricted, bolstering oil’s upside in the near term despite rising headwinds for growth-linked commodities, including the increasing likelihood of a U.S. recession. For this reason, traders should keep a close eye on developments in the Middle East, at least until regional frictions begin to ease.

From a technical standpoint, the recent rebound is encouraging, but oil remains biased to the downside over a medium-term horizon following the sell-off from early March, with prices firmly below their 200-, 100- and 50-day moving average. That said, the path of least resistance may be lower heading into the second quarter of 2023.

In the event of a bearish reversal, initial support rests at $72.50, followed by the psychological $70.00 level. If this floor is taken out decisively, selling interest could accelerate in short order, paving the way for a retest of the 2023 lows located at $64.25. On further weakness, the focus shifts to the $62.00 area, the next pivotal support to keep in mind.

On the other hand, if bulls manage to retain control of the market and push oil a little higher, trendline resistance looms at $76.25, near the 50-day simple moving average. Prices are likely to face rejection from this region, but in a breakout scenario, buyers could gain strength to launch an attack on the $80.00 level, which corresponds to the 23.6% Fib retracement of the 2022/2023 sell-off.

Oil - US Crude Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -14% 40% -2%
Weekly -27% 116% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

OIL PRICE TECHNICAL CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

WTI Oil Futures Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Losing its Safe-Haven Shine, US Bond Yields Move Higher
Gold Price Losing its Safe-Haven Shine, US Bond Yields Move Higher
2023-03-28 12:40:03
Crude Oil Price Surges on Easing Banking Woes and Supply Issues. Higher WTI?
Crude Oil Price Surges on Easing Banking Woes and Supply Issues. Higher WTI?
2023-03-28 00:30:00
Gold Prices Sink as Yields Pop, Mood Improves, Bullish Momentum Exhausted for Now
Gold Prices Sink as Yields Pop, Mood Improves, Bullish Momentum Exhausted for Now
2023-03-27 18:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Bounce off Support as Bank Jitters Ease
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Bounce off Support as Bank Jitters Ease
2023-03-27 12:41:40
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023