News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Is the Panic Over? Sentiment Reversal Lifts the Euro
2023-03-21 18:00:34
EURUSD Wilts As Bank-Sector Woes Hit Risk Appetite Once Again
2023-03-20 10:37:56
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices Extend Recovery as Banking Sector Jitters Fade
2023-03-21 16:10:00
Crude Oil Crumbles as Markets Assess Banks Ahead of Fed. Will WTI Go Lower?
2023-03-21 05:00:00
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
News
Gold Price Slips Lower as Markets Turn Risk-on, FOMC Will Guide the Next Move
2023-03-21 10:30:10
Gold Price Gallops North on Weaker US Dollar Ahead of Fed. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-03-21 01:00:00
News
GBPUSD Weaker As Market Looks To Fed, Bank of England
2023-03-21 12:00:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Consolidates Above the 1.21 Handle
2023-03-17 09:02:16
News
USD/JPY Grinds Lower as Fear Overshadows UBS/Credit Suisse Deal
2023-03-20 12:07:32
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar/Yen Dips as Rate Expectations Fall
2023-03-16 12:00:24
Nasdaq 100 Soars Despite Rally in Yields, VIX in Freefall Ahead of Fed. Now What?

Nasdaq 100 Soars Despite Rally in Yields, VIX in Freefall Ahead of Fed. Now What?

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

NASDAQ 100 OUTLOOK:

  • Nasdaq 100 rallies and jumps to its highest level since early February despite the surge in Treasury yields
  • Bullish momentum is reinforced by speculation that the worst of the banking sector crisis is over
  • All eyes will be on the Fed monetary policy announcement on Wednesday
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Fed Preview - US Dollar and S&P 500 Could Take Diverging Paths After FOMC Decision

The Nasdaq 100 soared on Tuesday, rallying 1.42% to 12,741, despite a sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields. Equity market gains were broad-based in the tech space amid risk-on mood ahead of the FOMC decision, with the VIX, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, plunging more than 11% and posting its worst two-day drop since 2022.

Positive sentiment was bolstered by speculations that the worst of the recent banking sector turmoil is over thanks to coordinated actions by government authorities to shore up the banking system, including emergency central bank lending and the U.S. Treasury Department's pledge to protect smaller lenders if necessary.

For bullish price action to continue, the Federal Reserve will have to convince investors that it will do what’s necessary to prevent systemic risks from propagating, even if that means pivoting temporarily from its inflation fight. That said, we’ll have more information about the policy outlook on Wednesday when the Fed announces its March decision and releases its summary of economic projections.

In terms of expectations, policymakers are seen raising interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75%-5.00%, although some Wall Street analysts expect no change in borrowing costs following recent developments with U.S. regional banks. Regardless of tomorrow's FOMC decision, guidance and commentary on financial stability may be more important in setting the near-term market tone.

Focusing on technical analysis, the Nasdaq 100 is currently probing a key resistance area in the 12,900 region, where January’s highs converge with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the November 2021/October 2022 slump. If this area is breached on the topside, bullish momentum could accelerate, setting the stage for a move towards 13,700.

On the flip side, if the tech index is rejected from current levels and resumes its descent, initial support lies at 12,330. Below that, the 50- and 200-day simple moving averages come into play.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Diego Colman
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

NASDAQ 1OO TECHNICAL CHART

Graphical user interface, chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Nasdaq 100 Futures Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE Price Forecast: UK Stocks Rally as Markets Contemplate Overreaction
FTSE Price Forecast: UK Stocks Rally as Markets Contemplate Overreaction
2023-03-20 15:40:10
US Stocks Rebound after Wall Street Puts its Money Where its Mouth is
US Stocks Rebound after Wall Street Puts its Money Where its Mouth is
2023-03-17 12:01:43
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Animal Spirits Set Free as Big Banks Unite to Save First Republic
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Animal Spirits Set Free as Big Banks Unite to Save First Republic
2023-03-16 19:30:00
S&P 500 Dives as Banking Stress Triggers Market Tremors, Dollar Up on Haven Demand
S&P 500 Dives as Banking Stress Triggers Market Tremors, Dollar Up on Haven Demand
2023-03-15 16:00:00
