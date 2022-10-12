 Skip to content
EURUSD Gyrates Around 0.9700 Ahead of Key US CPI Report
2022-10-12 17:00:17
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-12 14:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Russia-Ukraine Tensions as WTI Awaits US Inflation Report
2022-10-11 02:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: CFTC Data Points to Supportive Environment for Brent
2022-10-10 07:59:29
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Waver but End Lower
2022-10-12 20:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Days Ahead
2022-10-12 13:30:48
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Teeters on the Edge– XAU/USD Breakout Imminent
2022-10-12 16:00:44
Gold Price Link to Treasury Yields Flashes Bullish Signal as Speculators Reposition
2022-10-12 02:00:00
British Pound Forecast: Gilt Market Jitters Haunt GBP-crosses - Setups for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2022-10-12 15:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-12 14:30:00
USD/JPY Forecast: RSI Flirts with Overbought Zone Ahead of US CPI
2022-10-12 21:30:05
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-12 14:30:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Waver but End Lower

Cecilia Sanchez Corona, Contributor

US Stock Market Key Points:

  • TheS&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fall for the sixth consecutive day amid mounting growth concerns
  • September PPI figure came in slightly higher than expected
  • All eyes are on tomorrow’s CPI report
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Cecilia Sanchez Corona
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY

The commitment of central banks around the world to battle inflation and the associated increases in interest rates to achieve this goal are instigating global growth concerns. In this environment, safe-haven assets tend to perform better than riskier equity investments. Today, markets consolidated in anticipation of tomorrow's US CPI, which might have a significant impact on future monetary policy decisions and assets’ trajectory.

Earlier in the week, the IMF and World Bank downgraded their economic forecasts for 2022 and 2023, underscoring that much of the global economy is headed for recession next year. Today, OPEC followed suit and revised down its oil demand forecasts citing high inflation levels, continued China COVID-related shutdowns and slowing economies. This announcement marked the fourth cut in demand forecasts since April.

In such an uncertain and dismal environment, the demand for safe-haven assets tends to increase, while the performance of equity investments tends to deteriorate. Today, stock closed in negative territory as investors awaited the publication of tomorrow's CPI data while digesting a slightly higher-than-anticipated September PPI reading.

At the close, the Dow, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 all posted losses of 0.10%, 0.33% and 0.53% respectively. Only three of the eleven S&P sectors advanced with Consumer Staples among the leaders. PepsiCo reported strong quarterly results and raised its 2022 sales and earnings guidance.

On another front, Fed officials have maintained a hawkish stance. Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari reaffirmed the FOMC's commitment to fighting inflation, while stressing that the bar for monetary policy turning is set very high. In addition, the FOMC Minutes from the September meeting also suggested that interest rate hikes will continue until a sufficiently restrictive level is reached to then sustain them and assess the impact on the economy and the financial system.

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

From a technical standpoint, the S&P 500 wavered between gains and losses during today’s session before snapping finishing in negative territory for the sixth consecutive day. Uncertainty and indecision ahead of the CPI is visible. The figure could be crucial for next monetary policy decision but also for the trajectory of equities. We continue to monitor the key support level of 3600, which is near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level and also converges with the 200-week moving average. If we see a weekly close below 3600, the next floor is seen around 3540-3500

S&P 500 (ES1) Mini Futures Weekly Chart

image1.png

S&P 500 Mini Futures Chart. Prepared UsingTradingView

Looking ahead, the September CPI number is expected tomorrow at 8:30 EDT. Markets are expecting an increase of 8.1% y/y, down from 8.3% in August.

US 500 Mixed
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 0% -1%
Weekly 11% -14% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

---Written by Cecilia Sanchez-Corona, Research Team, DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

