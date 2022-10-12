Fedspeak Watch October 12 - Comments by Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Gyrates Around 0.9700 Ahead of Key US CPI Report
2022-10-12 17:00:17
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-12 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Russia-Ukraine Tensions as WTI Awaits US Inflation Report
2022-10-11 02:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: CFTC Data Points to Supportive Environment for Brent
2022-10-10 07:59:29
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Days Ahead
2022-10-12 13:30:48
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
2022-10-12 09:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Teeters on the Edge– XAU/USD Breakout Imminent
2022-10-12 16:00:44
Gold Price Link to Treasury Yields Flashes Bullish Signal as Speculators Reposition
2022-10-12 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: Gilt Market Jitters Haunt GBP-crosses - Setups for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2022-10-12 15:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-12 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-12 14:30:00
USD/JPY Rallies to Print New YTD High, Intervention Fears Could Halt Gains
2022-10-12 09:56:00
More View more
Fedspeak Watch October 12 - Comments by Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari

Fedspeak Watch October 12 - Comments by Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari

Diego Colman, Strategist

Speaker: Neel Kashkari, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis

FOMC Voting Member: No

Venue: Town hall event in Rhinelander, Wisconsin

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Key Fed Comments:

  • The Fed is working hard to get inflation back down to 2%
  • Fed has not seen much evidence that underlying inflation is softening
  • The strong labor market signals the U.S. economy is not in a recession
  • There may be a housing downturn, but not a hard crash
  • U.S. household finances are stronger than pre-pandemic
  • The Fed’s actions have been very aggressive
  • The U.S. central bank must “walk the walk” to validate market expectations
  • The strong U.S. dollar is making inflation less costly, but it is creating challenges for other nations around the world
  • The bar for a monetary policy pivot is "very high" for the central bank

Fedspeak to Watch Out For in the Coming Days

  • Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will discuss the economic outlook on October 14, 2022
  • Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook will discuss economic developments on October 14, 2022
  • Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller will address central bank digital currency on October 14, 2022

Related: Learn How Monetary Policy Impacts Global Markets

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Seesaws After Hawkish Fed Minutes, Stock Market Fate Tied to Inflation Data
S&P 500 Seesaws After Hawkish Fed Minutes, Stock Market Fate Tied to Inflation Data
2022-10-12 18:30:45
EURUSD Gyrates Around 0.9700 Ahead of Key US CPI Report
EURUSD Gyrates Around 0.9700 Ahead of Key US CPI Report
2022-10-12 17:00:17
EUR/USD Struggles as Markets Look To EU Energy Meet
EUR/USD Struggles as Markets Look To EU Energy Meet
2022-10-12 11:00:00
USD/JPY Rallies to Print New YTD High, Intervention Fears Could Halt Gains
USD/JPY Rallies to Print New YTD High, Intervention Fears Could Halt Gains
2022-10-12 09:56:00
Advertisement