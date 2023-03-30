Japanese Yen Slips as US Dollar Recovers Along with Risk Assets. Where to for USD/JPY?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Hands Back Some Gains, German CPI Data In Focus
2023-03-29 09:37:26
EUR/USD Price Forecast: US and EU Banking Supervisors Provide Updates
2023-03-28 11:02:02
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Rally Faces Technical Headwinds
2023-03-29 08:00:03
Oil Gains on Supply Disruption Risks but Headwinds Loom, Key Levels to Watch
2023-03-28 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Stumbles as Risk-on Sentiment Returns
2023-03-29 15:40:43
Gold Prices Remain Vulnerable to PCE Data as Retail Traders Boost Upside Exposure
2023-03-29 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Setup: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2023-03-29 06:30:00
GBPUSD Gains Again, BoE Bailey Says Inflation Fight Comes First
2023-03-28 11:59:23
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slips as US Dollar Recovers Along with Risk Assets. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-03-30 00:30:00
USD/JPY Moves Higher as the Japanese Yen Sheds its Risk Premium
2023-03-29 11:00:00
More View More
Japanese Yen Slips as US Dollar Recovers Along with Risk Assets. Where to for USD/JPY?

Japanese Yen Slips as US Dollar Recovers Along with Risk Assets. Where to for USD/JPY?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, US Dollar, BoJ, Ueda, Powell, Fed, Treasury Yields - Talking Points

  • The Japanese Yen has lost ground going into month-end and fiscal year-end
  • The BoJ looks likely to be on hold for some time while the Fed’s rate path is unclear
  • Risk sentiment may play a role in Treasury yields. Will that move USD/JPY as well?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The Japanese Yen slid lower overnight with the US Dollar gaining against most currencies, but it was more pronounced against the Yen.

USD/JPY made a high of 132.89 going into the New York close, which was just shy of last week’s peak of 133.00. it has eased so far through the Asian session.

The end of March marks the fiscal year-end for Japan. Some of the recent weakness in the currency has been attributed to potential flows from this accounting event.

The apparent resolution of the problems within the banking sector has led to an increase in risk appetite this week. The perceived safe-haven status of the Yen may have served to undermine it on this latest move.

Treasury yields have held steady over the past 24 hours after recovering from the selloff seen when the SVB Financial collapse became apparent.

It is being reported that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell met privately with a group of Republicans yesterday.

When asked about further rate hikes, he pointed toward the dot plots from the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. The dots point toward one more rate hike this year.

The market is pricing in a 50:50 chance of a 25 basis point lift from the Fed at the next meeting in early May.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

In contrast, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is anticipated by markets to keep its monetary at an ultra-loose stance for the time being.

While the new Governor Kazuo Ueda has taken up his role, the outgoing Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will remain in his role until April 8th.

Once this transition is complete, the market is not expecting any drastic changes in the near term. There is speculation that the new Governor might look to subtly change tack at some stage, potentially toward the end of this year.

The BoJ currently have a policy rate of -0.10% and is maintaining yield curve control (YCC) by targeting a band of +/- 0.50% around zero for Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) out to 10-years.

Given the volume of JGBs that they hold, any increase in the YCC target band could see the bank register significant marked-to-market losses on their bond holdings.

With that in mind, Treasury yields might exert more influence over USD/JPY than JGBs.

Looking ahead, the US will see a plethora of crucial data later today, including GDP, jobs data and personal consumption figures. The focus will be on the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) number. This is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation and may provide clues for their rate path.

USD/JPY AGAINST 1- AND 10-YEAR TREASURY YIELDS

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD at Risk of Breakdown as Oil Gains, Canadian Dollar Outlook Bullish for Now
USD/CAD at Risk of Breakdown as Oil Gains, Canadian Dollar Outlook Bullish for Now
2023-03-29 15:00:00
USD/JPY Moves Higher as the Japanese Yen Sheds its Risk Premium
USD/JPY Moves Higher as the Japanese Yen Sheds its Risk Premium
2023-03-29 11:00:00
EUR/USD Hands Back Some Gains, German CPI Data In Focus
EUR/USD Hands Back Some Gains, German CPI Data In Focus
2023-03-29 09:37:26
Australian Dollar Softens on CPI as Banking Risk Fears Allayed. Higher AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Softens on CPI as Banking Risk Fears Allayed. Higher AUD/USD?
2023-03-29 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Mar 30, 2023
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 30, 2023