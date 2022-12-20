 Skip to Content
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-12-19 22:00:14
Euro Update – EUR/USD Nudging Higher on German Ifo Beat
2022-12-19 11:30:08
Euro Firms on US Dollar Weakness as Fed Hawks Undermine Equities. Has EUR/USD Peaked?
2022-12-19 04:30:00
Crude Oil Caught in ECB Maelstrom After Rate Hikes and Hawkishness Prevails
2022-12-16 04:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Sink as Treasury Yields Climb, APAC Stocks at Risk
2022-12-20 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, PCE, Bank of Japan
2022-12-18 16:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Gold Attempts 1800 Hold, Silver Fibonacci Resistance Test
2022-12-19 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, PCE, Bank of Japan
2022-12-18 16:00:00
S&P 500 Slide is Stretched While Majors Positioned for Various Reversals
2022-12-20 01:30:21
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-12-19 22:00:14
Japanese Yen Roars on BoJ Policy Adjustment. New Lows for USD/JPY?
2022-12-20 03:00:00
S&P 500 Slide is Stretched While Majors Positioned for Various Reversals
2022-12-20 01:30:21
Japanese Yen Roars on BoJ Policy Adjustment. New Lows for USD/JPY?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, US Dollar, BoJ, CPI, Kyodo News - Talking Points

  • USD/JPY had a look lower to start the week but has since found firmer footing
  • The Japanese Government is reported to be considering a new accord with the BoJ
  • If the Bank of Japan tilts toward flexibility, will USD/JPY bearish trend remain?
How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

The Japanese Yen launched higher after the Bank of Japan tilted monetary policy at its meeting today.

While the bank left its policy balance rate at -0.10%, it adjusted their yield curve control (YCC) by targeting a band of +/- 0.50% around zero for Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) out to 10-years.

YCC was previously +/- 0.25% around zero. The BoJ now holds more than 50% of all outstanding JGBs. USD/JPY collapsed from 137.50 to below 143.50 in seconds.

USD/JPY had already had a whippy start to the week after a report last Saturday from Kyodo News about the possibility of flexibility in the 2% inflation target. In an accord between the government and the central bank, price stability is at the core of the agreement.

The article over weekend cited unnamed government sources posturing that the accord could be reviewed when a new bank governor is appointed in April 2023.

Japanese national CPI is due for release this Thursday. A Bloomberg survey of economists is anticipating headline CPI to be 3.9% year-on-year to the end of November, above the 3.7% previously.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY tried to break above the upper band of a descending trend last week but was unable to do so. It is attempting to do so again today and close notably above it might indicate that trend channel may no longer relevant.

The descending trend line could continue to offer resistance along with two breakpoints and the recent high in the 137.67 – 138.17 zone.

The trend channel is marked by the 151.95 peak in October before collapsing to the 133.63 low earlier this month. The 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement of this move is in that potential resistance zone at 137.95.

On the downside, there is a cluster of previous lows and breakpoints that may provide support at 131.74, 131.50, 131.35, 131.25 and 130.40. The 260-day SMA is in amongst those levels at 130.91.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

