Japanese Yen Gained After BoJ Hinted Intervention, What Could this Mean for USD/JPY?

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-14 17:00:00
EUR/USD Pushes Back to Parity but Can Euro Bears Leave it Behind?
2022-09-14 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Gain Amid USD Softness, Bulls Eye Key Trendline Resistance
2022-09-14 17:30:09
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Yesterday Showed Market Still Too Optimistic
2022-09-14 13:05:00
Crude Oil Price Dodges US Dollar Strength Post US CPI Surprise. Will WTI Rally?
2022-09-14 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rebound Fizzles Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2022-09-14 21:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-14 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-14 17:00:00
GBP Breaking News: BOE Expected to Remain Hawkish Despite UK Inflation Drop
2022-09-14 06:54:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gained After BoJ Hinted Intervention, What Could this Mean for USD/JPY?
2022-09-15 00:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-14 17:00:00
More View more
Japanese Yen Gained After BoJ Hinted Intervention, What Could this Mean for USD/JPY?

Japanese Yen Gained After BoJ Hinted Intervention, What Could this Mean for USD/JPY?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, Bank of Japan, Intervention, Technical Analysis – Market Update

  • Japanese Yen rose on Wednesday as Bank of Japan hinted intervention
  • This might be a sign that policy could remain loose for the time being
  • BoJ hasn’t always been successful with intervention, will USD/JPY fall?

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Learn about the intricacies of USD/JPY
Get My Guide

Japanese Yen Gains as Possible BoJ Intervention Looms

The Japanese Yen gained 1.08% against the US Dollar on Wednesday, which is a notable achievement given JPY’s persistent depreciation since 2021. What was the cause of this move? Reports crossed the wires that the Bank of Japan conducted a rate check, opening the door to market intervention for the first time since 1998. Traders were spooked. Should they be?

Prior to this event, various Japanese government and monetary policy officials have been offering verbal jabs against the currency for some time. Physical action was absent. At the end of the day, the BoJ remains in a very different position compared to its major peers. The central bank continues to implement ultra-loose policy: interest rates are negative, quantitative easing persists and yield curve control remains.

Meanwhile, virtually every other major central bank has been tightening policy. This rising divergence between them and Japan is what is likely weighing against the Japanese Yen. All you have to do is look at government bond yield spreads to capture the story. Wednesday’s move might have been seen as officials taking the next step to help tame the Yen.

Funny enough, a push for intervention could also be interpreted as a sign that the Bank of Japan might keep policy loose. Former board member Goushi Kataoka mentioned that at the earliest, a BoJ policy shift might come by the middle of next year. It seems that in the interim, the government may have to use other measures to help hold up the Yen.

Historically speaking, the Bank of Japan wasn’t always successful with intervention. From about January 1999 through April 2000, the central bank intervened to buy the Yen at least 18 times (with some help from the Fed and ECB once) to help stop its appreciation. The currency still gained. Granted, that was an example of when the Yen was too strong, but a central bank needs credibility to be effective.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Daily Chart

On the daily chart, USD/JPY is eyeing a near-term rising trendline from August. Negative RSI divergence is present, showing that upside momentum is fading. That may open the door to a turn lower. A breakout under this line would expose the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) which could reinstate the dominant upside focus down the road. Otherwise, clearing 144.99 exposes the 1998 high at 147.65.

image1.png

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or@ddubrovskyFXon Twitter

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

How Will US Inflation Data Impact the September Fed Meeting?
How Will US Inflation Data Impact the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-14 12:30:00
USD/JPY Whipsaws as Japanese Officials Are Seen Stalking the Market
USD/JPY Whipsaws as Japanese Officials Are Seen Stalking the Market
2022-09-14 08:52:00
Euro Price Forecast: Fed to Out-Hawk ECB Leaving EUR Exposed
Euro Price Forecast: Fed to Out-Hawk ECB Leaving EUR Exposed
2022-09-14 08:00:00
GBP Breaking News: BOE Expected to Remain Hawkish Despite UK Inflation Drop
GBP Breaking News: BOE Expected to Remain Hawkish Despite UK Inflation Drop
2022-09-14 06:54:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish