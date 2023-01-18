Japanese Yen Crushed as Bank of Japan Disappoints, Policy Settings Left Unchanged

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-17 17:06:01
Euro Latest – German Economic Sentiment Rebounds, EUR/USD Unmoved so Far
2023-01-17 10:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Tests Key $85 Handle Ahead of Data Heavy Week
2023-01-16 08:45:05
Australian Dollar Buoyed by Sentiment as China Moves into Focus. Higher AUD/USD?
2023-01-16 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Dragged Down by Goldman Sachs, Nikkei 225 at Risk to Bank of Japan
2023-01-18 00:00:00
U.S Banks BAC, WFC and JPM Launch Earnings Season
2023-01-13 12:32:18
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Slip But Bulls Still In Control, Eyeing $2000
2023-01-17 13:38:13
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Presses Ahead as US Inflation Expectations Fall
2023-01-16 11:30:35
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-17 17:06:01
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Pushes Higher on UK Jobs Data
2023-01-17 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Crushed as Bank of Japan Disappoints, Policy Settings Left Unchanged
2023-01-18 03:00:00
S&P 500 Refuses to Break Directional Impasse, USDJPY and USDCNH Depress Dollar Impact
2023-01-18 00:00:22
More View More
Japanese Yen Crushed as Bank of Japan Disappoints, Policy Settings Left Unchanged

Japanese Yen Crushed as Bank of Japan Disappoints, Policy Settings Left Unchanged

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributor

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, Bank of Japan – Market Alert:

  • Japanese Yen sinks as Bank of Japan leaves policy unchanged
  • Markets eyed more policy normalization, which did not happen
  • USD/JPY shoots towards key falling trendline from October

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

The Japanese Yen weakened over 2 percent in the aftermath of January’s Bank of Japan monetary policy announcement. If losses are sustained, this will end up being the best single-day performance for USD/JPY since March 2020. Let us take a closer look at what happened here.

Well as it turns out, nothing much at all. The BoJ left all policy settings unchanged this month. This includes the policy balance rate (maintained at -0.1%) and the 10-year bond yield target of about 0%. Policymakers also mentioned that they would keep on with bond purchases with a degree of flexibility. That underscored the central bank’s intention to continue with yield curve control as planned.

To understand why the Yen swiftly weakened here, you need to go back to what happened in December. Last month, the central bank shocked markets by widening the yield curve band around 0% to plus/minus 50 basis points. That was from +/- 25bps. The central bank also increased asset purchases to JPY9 trillion each month from 7.3 trillion prior.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

Markets viewed this as the central bank taking steps closer toward policy normalization. Skipping forward to last week, a story from Yomiuri Shimbun increased speculation that the central bank could take further steps toward policy tightening. As such, traders were heavily skewed towards some further adjustment today. When that did not happen, those bets were unwound.

So, where to for USD/JPY? Well, the currency seems vulnerable in the near term as markets will likely continue unwinding less-dovish bets that have been building up for the past few weeks. As it stands, the BoJ remains very dovish compared to its major peers. As such, the focus will shift to external factors ahead.

Over the remaining 24 hours, United State retail sales, PPI and industrial production could offer further clues about the health of the economy. Softer figures could see markets continue focusing on a Fed pivot. That may help USD/JPY come down slightly.

Market Reaction to Bank of Japan

Market Reaction to Bank of Japan

Chart Created in TradingView

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

USD/JPY has bounced off the 100% Fibonacci extension level at 127.98 following the Bank of Japan. This follows persistent positive RSI divergence, which was already showing downside momentum fading. That is leaving the pair facing the former 130.39 – 131.73 support zone. The latter may now hold as new resistance. Keep a close eye on the falling trendline from October, which could maintain the downside bias. Otherwise, extending gains places the focus on the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

USD/JPY Daily Chart

USD/JPY Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-17 17:06:01
Euro Latest – German Economic Sentiment Rebounds, EUR/USD Unmoved so Far
Euro Latest – German Economic Sentiment Rebounds, EUR/USD Unmoved so Far
2023-01-17 10:55:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Pushes Higher on UK Jobs Data
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Pushes Higher on UK Jobs Data
2023-01-17 09:00:00
Australian Dollar Bumped on China GDP Data. Where to for AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Bumped on China GDP Data. Where to for AUD/USD?
2023-01-17 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 18, 2023