Japanese Yen Appreciation Intact After PPI Data Ahead of BoJ Meeting. Lower USD/JPY?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, BoJ
2023-01-15 16:00:00
Euro Continues to Surge as the US Dollar Wilts Post US CPI. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-01-13 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, BoJ
2023-01-15 16:00:00
Crude Oil Posts Biggest Rally Since November 4 with CPI Volatility Ahead
2023-01-11 21:30:01
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
U.S Banks BAC, WFC and JPM Launch Earnings Season
2023-01-13 12:32:18
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: Support Bounces in-Play
2023-01-10 20:35:21
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, BoJ
2023-01-15 16:00:00
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Soars but Overbought Signals Flash Red
2023-01-13 10:44:39
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, BoJ
2023-01-15 16:00:00
GBP/USD Gains On US Inflation, Surprise Sign of UK Growth
2023-01-13 13:34:10
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Appreciation Intact After PPI Data Ahead of BoJ Meeting. Lower USD/JPY?
2023-01-16 01:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, BoJ
2023-01-15 16:00:00
More View More
Japanese Yen Appreciation Intact After PPI Data Ahead of BoJ Meeting. Lower USD/JPY?

Japanese Yen Appreciation Intact After PPI Data Ahead of BoJ Meeting. Lower USD/JPY?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, US Dollar, BoJ, YCC, PPI, CPI - Talking Points

  • USD/JPY continues to test support after making fresh lows last week
  • Japanese companies are facing higher costs at the factory gate
  • If the BoJ tighten on Wednesday, will USD/JPY further submerge?

{{EDU_SUBMODULE|11}}

The Japanese Yen has started the week on steady footing after surging last week to a seven-month high against the US Dollar with USD/JPY trading as low as 127.46 on Friday.

Inflationary data released today might provide a headache for the Bank of Japan at their monetary policy meeting this Wednesday.

Year-on-year PPI to the end of December came in at 10.2%, above forecasts of 9.5% and 9.7% previously. The month-on-month figure for December was 0.5%, above 0.3% anticipated and 0.8% prior. The data revealed upward revisions.

From a macro perspective, a blistering PPI is problematic for corporate Japan with companies left with a dilemma around increasing input costs. They can either pass on the price rises, which will fuel CPI, or they can absorb the cost increases and face margin compression. The latter will be a negative drag on earnings.

{{GUIDE|HOW_TO_TRADE_USDJPY}}

Speculation is swirling on a possible tightening of monetary policy from the BoJ as they move away from an ultra-loose stance.

In December, the BoJ changed its yield curve control (YCC) program by targeting a band of +/- 0.50% around zero for Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) out to 10 years. They previously targeted +/- 0.25% around zero. The 10-year note is trading around the upper boundary of +0.50%.

Another policy tilt from the BoJ on Wednesday might see further Yen appreciation.

National CPI for December is due out on Friday and a Bloomberg survey of economists is anticipating the figure to match last week’s headline Tokyo CPI read of 4% year-on-year.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY broke lower again last week as it remains in a descending trend channel.

The recent sell-off broke below the lower band of the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) based Bollinger Band. This may indicate that bearishness is unfolding.

A close back inside the band might signal a pause in the bearish run or a potential reversal.

Support could be at the previous lows of 127.46 and 126.36. On the topside, resistance might be at the breakpoints of 129.51, 130.40, 130.57, 131,26 and 131.35

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: Optimism Around BoJ Shift Lifts JPY
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: Optimism Around BoJ Shift Lifts JPY
2023-01-14 17:00:51
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Beats Across the Board, US Dollar Unmoved
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Beats Across the Board, US Dollar Unmoved
2023-01-13 15:19:36
GBP/USD Gains On US Inflation, Surprise Sign of UK Growth
GBP/USD Gains On US Inflation, Surprise Sign of UK Growth
2023-01-13 13:34:10
US Dollar Price Action Setups post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-12 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 16, 2023