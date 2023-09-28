 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Sep 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Much More Upside in US Dollar? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2023-09-28 03:30:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Bears Keenly Eye 1.05
2023-09-27 12:20:43
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Sep 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Nikkei at Near-Term Support, Brent Crude Eyeing September High
2023-09-28 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Soar, Mostly Sealing the Fate of a Fourth Monthly Gain. Where to?
2023-09-27 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Sep 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 & Dow Fall Below Key Support; Potential H&S in Nasdaq
2023-09-27 05:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 turn lower
2023-09-26 09:52:04
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Sep 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Posts Late Recovery as Gold Melts Below $1900, Where to Next?
2023-09-27 20:31:05
Gold Falters as US Yields and the DXY Advance, $1900 at Risk
2023-09-26 16:48:47
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Sep 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Much More Upside in US Dollar? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2023-09-28 03:30:00
GBPUSD Slips Again As UK Rate Outlook Hangs Heavy On Sterling
2023-09-27 11:02:33
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Sep 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Much More Upside in US Dollar? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2023-09-28 03:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Analyzed Post BoJ Minutes Release
2023-09-27 17:32:49
More View More
How Much More Upside in US Dollar? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY

How Much More Upside in US Dollar? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Share:

US Dollar Vs Euro, British Pound, Australian Dollar – Price Setups:

  • EUR/USD is testing key support, while GBP/USD has fallen under a vital floor.
  • ﻿AUD/USD is back at the lower end of the recent range; USD/JPY eyes psychological 150..
  • What’s next for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, and USD/JPY?
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

The US dollar has broken key resistance levels against some of its peers as higher-for-longer rates view solidifies after the US Federal Reserve last week signaled one more rate hike before the end of the year and fewer rate cuts than previously indicated. For a more detailed discussion, see “US Dollar Gets a Boost from Optimistic Fed; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD,” published September 21.

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

EUR/USD: Tests major support

EUR/USD’s break last week below the upper edge of a rising channel from early 2023, coinciding with the May low of 1.0630, confirms the medium-term upward pressure has faded. The pair is now testing the January low of 1.0480 – a break below would pose a serious threat to the medium-term uptrend that started late last year. Subsequent support is on the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud on the weekly chart (now at about 1.0300). On the upside, EUR/USD needs to break above the September 20 high of 1.0735 at minimum for the immediate downside risks to dissipate.For a discussion on fundamentals, see “Euro Could Be Due for a Minor Bounce: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, Price Setups,” published September 19.

GBP/USD Weekly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

How to Trade the "One Glance" Indicator, Ichimoku
How to Trade the "One Glance" Indicator, Ichimoku
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade the "One Glance" Indicator, Ichimoku
Get My Guide

GBPUSD: Bearish bias intact

GBP/USD has fallen under a vital floor at the May low of 1.2300, temporarily disrupting the higher-low-higher-high sequence since late 2022. The retreat in July from the 200-week moving average and the subsequent sharp decline raises the odds that the retracement is the correction of the rally that started a year ago. For more discussion, see “Pound’s Resilience Masks Broader Fatigue: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Setups,” published August 23. The next significant support is at the March low of 1.1800. A fall below 1.1600-1.1800 would pose a risk to the broader recovery that started in 2022.

AUD/USD Weekly Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

AUD/USD: Retests the lower end of the recent range

AUD/USD is attempting to break below the lower end of the recent range at 0.6350. This follows a retreat from fairly strong converged resistance at the August high of 0.6525, coinciding with the upper edge of a rising channel since early September. Any break below 0.6350 could expose downside risks toward the November 2022 low of 0.6270. Below that the next support is at the October low of 0.6170.

USD/JPY Weekly Chart

image4.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

USD/JPY: Psychological barrier at 150

USD/JPY is approaching the psychological barrier at 150, not too far from the 2022 high of 152.00. There is no sign of reversal of the uptrend, while momentum on the weekly charts isn’t showing any signs of fatigue. This suggests the pair could give a shot at 152.00. For the immediate upward pressure to begin easing, USD/JPY would need to fall below the early-September high of 147.75. Above 152.00, the next level to watch would be the 1990 high of 160.35. For more discussion, see “Japanese Yen After BOJ: What Has Changed in USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY?” published September 25.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Analyzed Post BoJ Minutes Release
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Analyzed Post BoJ Minutes Release
2023-09-27 17:32:49
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie at Pivotal Point
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie at Pivotal Point
2023-09-27 14:00:12
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Bears Keenly Eye 1.05
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Bears Keenly Eye 1.05
2023-09-27 12:20:43
GBPUSD Slips Again As UK Rate Outlook Hangs Heavy On Sterling
GBPUSD Slips Again As UK Rate Outlook Hangs Heavy On Sterling
2023-09-27 11:02:33
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Sep 28, 2023
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Sep 28, 2023
AUD/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Sep 28, 2023
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Sep 28, 2023