News
US Dollar Outlook & Sentiment Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
2024-04-09 19:45:00
Forex Indicators Decoded: Understanding the Market Using Simple Moving Averages (SMAs)
2024-04-09 13:30:00
News
Oil Price Update: Israeli Troops Withdraw from the South, Peace Talks Underway
2024-04-08 11:04:00
Brent Crude Prices Hit $90 as Geopolitical Tensions Flare up
2024-04-05 12:05:12
News
​​​​​Dow, CAC40 and Nikkei 225 Begin to Push Higher
2024-04-09 10:00:28
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Hang Seng Look to Push Higher
2024-04-04 10:00:00
News
Gold Rally Continues, US Inflation Data the Next Obstacle to Clear
2024-04-10 08:07:24
FOMC Minutes: Strategies to Trade USD FX Pairs and Gold
2024-04-09 22:00:00
News
US Dollar Outlook & Sentiment Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
2024-04-09 19:45:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 21, 2024 when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.
2024-04-09 12:23:34
News
Japanese Yen Nears a Multi-Decade Low, Will Talk Turn to Action?
2024-04-09 11:30:20
US Dollar on Defense Before Key US CPI Data – Setups on EUR/USD & USD/JPY
2024-04-08 17:00:00
Gold Rally Continues, US Inflation Data the Next Obstacle to Clear

Gold Rally Continues, US Inflation Data the Next Obstacle to Clear

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold Price Analysis and Chart

  • Gold rally continues, fresh highs underpinned by geopolitical fears.
  • US CPI may stall the precious metal’s rally in the short-term.

Download our Free Technical and Fundamental Q2 Gold Analysis below:

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Understanding Inflation and its Global Impact

The volatile situation in the Middle East remains unchanged as fears that the war of words between Israel and Iran escalates further. According to a range of news outlets, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed a strong response against Israel over the recent deaths of Iranian guard members in Syria. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz responded on X (formerly Twitter) that ‘if Iran attacks Israel from its territory, we will attack Iran.’ With a further escalation seemingly likely, investors are looking at haven assets to hedge against future risks.

While gold is currently benefitting from the geopolitical risk-off bid, US data will likely become the new, short-term, driver of price action. At 13:30 UK today the latest US inflation data hits the screens, followed later in the session by the minutes of the last FOMC meeting. US inflation remains uncomfortably high for the Federal Reserve with several members recently paring back interest rate cut expectations. According to market pricing, the probability of a rate cut at the June 12th FOMC meeting is now seen at a fraction over 50%, down from 61% one week ago. Headline US inflation is seen increasing to 3.4% from 3.2% on an annual basis and falling to 0.3% from 0.4% on a month-on-month basis. Any move higher in either headline or core readings will see rate cut expectations pared back further, and this will weigh on gold at its current elevated levels.

image1.png

While a short-term move lower is likely to occur on any higher-than-expected US inflation readings, the precious metal will remain supported by the current geopolitical backdrop. Initial support is likely around the $2,280/oz. level

Gold Daily Price Chart – April 10th, 2024

image2.png

Chart via TradingView

Retail trader data shows 46.69% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.14 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 4.88% higher than yesterday and 13.88% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.13% higher than yesterday and 0.76% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Gold prices may continue to rise.

Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% -4% 0%
Weekly 12% -1% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

