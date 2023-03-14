Gold Price – XAU/USD Eyes Support as CPI Nears and US Bond Yields Rebound

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: Wait & See for EUR/USD, US CPI
2023-03-14 09:25:09
US Dollar Grips on as SVB Fallout Brings US CPI into View Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-14 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Faces Perfect Storm if US Inflation Pours Gasoline on Uncertainty Flame
2023-03-14 03:00:00
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Eye Fourth Consecutive Day of Losses
2023-03-10 12:30:31
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Mixed Reaction to SVB Collapse Speaks to Strong Fed Pivot Bets
2023-03-13 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Recession Woes, CPI, ECB
2023-03-12 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price – XAU/USD Eyes Support as CPI Nears and US Bond Yields Rebound
2023-03-14 10:20:07
Gold Price Surges as US Dollar is Eroded by SVB Collapse Ahead of US CPI
2023-03-14 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: UK Unemployment Rate Remains Steady at 3.7%, GBP/USD Edges Lower
2023-03-14 07:32:08
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2023 18:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.20.
2023-03-10 16:23:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Grips on as SVB Fallout Brings US CPI into View Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-14 05:00:00
US Dollar Hits a One-Month Low as Bond Yields Slump; Gold, Yen Remain Bid
2023-03-13 11:00:36
More View More
Gold Price – XAU/USD Eyes Support as CPI Nears and US Bond Yields Rebound

Gold Price – XAU/USD Eyes Support as CPI Nears and US Bond Yields Rebound

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

  • US CPI tops the economic docket today.
  • 60/40 call on whether there is a US rate hike later this month.
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

The global interest rate background has changed dramatically over the last few days with interest rate hikes being priced out by the hour. The collapse of SVB Bank and Signature Bank in the US has prompted markets to reduce rate hike expectations sharply, with one 25bp rate hike in the US seen as a coin toss at the March meeting, before rate cuts are seen from the end of Q2 onwards.

image1.png

US Dollar Grips on as SVB Fallout Brings US CPI Into View Ahead of the Fed

US Treasury yields have fallen sharply in the last few days as rate expectations change. The US 2-year touched a high of 5.08% last Thursday before slumping to a multi-month low of 3.83% earlier in today’s session. The yield has reversed higher in Europe but still remains vulnerable to further losses.

US 2-Year Yield

image2.png

Gold has benefitted not just from the global re-pricing of rate cuts but also from its haven status. The precious metal is part of a group of goto safe-haven assets that include US Treasuries, the Japanese Yen and the Swiss Franc. The precious metal broke above $1,900/oz. on Monday as traders sought safety from possible bank contagion. Gold remains above $1,900/oz. but is likely to test this new level of support, especially if the US inflation number comes in hot. Below here $1,878/oz. comes into view and this level may hold any short-term sell off unless the interest rate background turns hawkish again.

Gold Price Daily Chart – March 14, 2023

image3.png

All Charts via TradingView

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 18% 5%
Weekly -15% 36% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail Traders Boost Net-Shorts

Retail trader data show 62.57% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.67 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 3.35% lower than yesterday and 16.96% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 26.32% higher than yesterday and 33.46% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Faces Perfect Storm if US Inflation Pours Gasoline on Uncertainty Flame
Crude Oil Faces Perfect Storm if US Inflation Pours Gasoline on Uncertainty Flame
2023-03-14 03:00:00
Gold Price Surges as US Dollar is Eroded by SVB Collapse Ahead of US CPI
Gold Price Surges as US Dollar is Eroded by SVB Collapse Ahead of US CPI
2023-03-14 01:00:00
XAU/USD Price Outlook: SVB Collapse Drives Demand for Safe-Haven Gold
XAU/USD Price Outlook: SVB Collapse Drives Demand for Safe-Haven Gold
2023-03-13 13:00:34
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Eye Fourth Consecutive Day of Losses
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Eye Fourth Consecutive Day of Losses
2023-03-10 12:30:31
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 14, 2023