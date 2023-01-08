 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Weekly Outlook: Dollar Index (DXY) Eyes U.S. CPI
2023-01-07 21:58:57
US Dollar Breaking News: US NFPs +223K, Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.5%
2023-01-06 13:45:20
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen in Focus as Crude Oil Sails South. Will Lower Energy Prices Sink USD/JPY?
2023-01-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Hammered by Growth Concern but Steadies Today. Where to for WTI?
2023-01-05 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Oct 21, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 30,996.10.
2023-01-05 17:23:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones: Range Through FOMC Minutes, NFP on Deck
2023-01-04 21:32:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Fundamental Price Outlook: XAU/USD Primed for the Next Leg Higher
2023-01-08 12:00:03
Gold (XAU/USD) Rips Higher – $1,850 Support Holds at Prior Resistance
2023-01-07 07:00:31
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Breaking News: US NFPs +223K, Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.5%
2023-01-06 13:45:20
GBP/USD Update: Technicals Hint at Further Downside
2023-01-06 12:00:31
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: Mixed Bag for Japanese Yen Technicals
2023-01-08 08:00:41
US Dollar Breaking News: US NFPs +223K, Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.5%
2023-01-06 13:45:20
Gold Fundamental Price Outlook: XAU/USD Primed for the Next Leg Higher

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

  • Financial markets disagree with the Fed’s ‘higher for longer’ narrative.
  • Higher highs and lows keep the precious metal moving higher.
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our brand new Q1 2023 Gold forecast
Get My Guide

Gold is ending the week on a high after data painted a mixed picture of the health of the US economy. The latest US jobs report showed better-than-expected job creation but the hourly earnings data showed wage growth slowing, something the Fed will have taken notice of. And the latest US ISM non-manufacturing release will also have registered with the Fed, and rung alarm bells, as it unexpectedly fell back into contraction territory in December. This is the first contraction in the US services sector since May 2020 when global economies were being roiled by covid.

image1.png

image2.png

Hawkish vs Dovish: How Monetary Policy Affects FX Trading

The yield on the closely-watched UST 2-year fell sharply post-ISM release. Gold has been closely tied to short-dated US bond yields with any rise in yields forcing a drop in the price of gold and vice versa. With rate hike expectations in the US being pared back – the probability of a 25 basis point hike at the February meeting is now at 76% - the markets are challenging the Fed’s authority.

US Treasury 2-Year Bond Yield – January 6, 2023

image3.png

With the US dollar weakening and bond yields falling, the precious metal is set to print a fresh multi-month high in the near term. The daily chart shows a recent trend of higher highs and higher lows and the 50-day ma average is set to break above the 200-day moving average, in turn making a bullish ‘golden cross’. The next level of resistance, at just under $1,880/oz. is likely to come under pressure and a confirmed break above here should see gold trade with a $1,900/oz. handle shortly.

Gold Daily Price Chart – January 6, 2023

image4.png

Charts via TradingView

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -8% 23% 2%
Weekly -8% 26% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail Trade Data is Mixed

Retail trader data show 67.08% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.04 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 5.14% higher than yesterday and 1.21% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.72% lower than yesterday and 9.67% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Gold
Bullish