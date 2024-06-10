 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Jun 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro, CAC 40 Sink on French Snap Election Call; EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Latest
2024-06-10 07:52:27
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since May 30, 2024 13:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2024-06-07 16:23:31
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Jun 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Jun 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 at new record, while Dow and CAC40 also move higher
2024-06-06 10:33:47
Dow and CAC40 struggle to hold gains, while Nasdaq 100 in stronger form
2024-06-04 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Jun 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Struggling to Push Higher, UST 2Yr Yields Remain Elevated
2024-06-10 14:03:44
Markets Week Ahead: Fed, BoJ Rate Decisions, Nasdaq, Gold, Bitcoin
2024-06-08 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Jun 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Outlook: UK Jobs, Growth Data Considered in a Busy US-Focused Week
2024-06-10 10:21:44
British Pound (GBP) Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlooks
2024-06-06 07:59:13
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Jun 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Below 156.00 on US Dollar Weakness, US Jobs Data Remains Key
2024-06-04 07:55:49
USD/JPY Stuck Around 157.00 Ahead of US Inflation Data
2024-05-31 08:01:40
More View More
Gold and Silver Struggling to Push Higher, UST 2Yr Yields Remain Elevated

Gold and Silver Struggling to Push Higher, UST 2Yr Yields Remain Elevated

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold and Silver Analysis and Charts

  • First Fed rate cut priced-in at the December meeting.
  • Gold nudges higher but the move looks tepid.
  • Silver now running into resistance.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

US rate cut expectations are being pushed back further after Friday’s forecast-beating NFPs showed the US labor market in robust health. The first 25 basis point cut is not fully priced-in until the December meeting, although the November meeting is a live option. In total, 38 basis points of cuts are seen this year, suggesting that it is currently a coin toss between one of two moves.

image1.png

US Dollar Jumps After NFPs Thump Expectations, Gold Hits a One-Month Low

Friday’s US Jobs Report shocked the market and sent US Treasury yields spinning higher and gold and silver sliding lower. Later this week we have May consumer and producer inflation, while the latest FOMC meeting will see all policy settings left untouched. The FOMC press conference may give some clues as to the Fed’s current thinking, along with the latest Summary of Economic Projections (dot plot).

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

US Treasury yields jumped late Friday with the rate-sensitive UST 2-year adding 15 basis points after the jobs data.

US Treasury 2-Year Yield

image2.png
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

Gold is looking to push higher today but the move lacks conviction. The recent $170/oz. range ($2,280/oz. - $2,450/oz.) remains in place and resistance is unlikely to be tested in the near term. A break below support would see $2,200/oz. come into play ahead of $2,193/oz.

Gold Daily Price Chart

image3.png

Retail trader data shows 69.35% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.26 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 4.98% higher than yesterday and 15.34% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.94% higher than yesterday and 17.95% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% 12% 11%
Weekly 17% -17% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Silver has outperformed gold this year but fell more than 6% on Friday as longs bailed from the market. Silver is now testing an old level of support turned resistance around $29.80/oz. but is finding it difficult on its first attempt. There is minor support around the $28.75/oz. - $29.00/oz. zone ahead of a recent swing-low at $25.93/oz.

Silver Daily Price Chart

image4.png

All Charts via TradingView

What is your view on Gold and Silver – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold (XAU/USD) Looking Technically Oversold, US Data, NFPs Key for Next Move
Gold (XAU/USD) Looking Technically Oversold, US Data, NFPs Key for Next Move
2024-06-05 10:06:28
Commodity Update: Gold, Silver and Oil Decline Ahead of US Jobs Data
Commodity Update: Gold, Silver and Oil Decline Ahead of US Jobs Data
2024-06-04 10:13:35
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
Gold Price Forecast: Bears Take Out Key Support, Next Leg Lower May Be Underway
Gold Price Forecast: Bears Take Out Key Support, Next Leg Lower May Be Underway
2024-06-01 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Jun 10, 2024
Silver
Mixed
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Jun 10, 2024