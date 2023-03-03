GBP Price Forecast: GBP/USD May Struggle to Push Noticeably Higher

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bounces Back Again as the Fed and ECB Map Out Rate Hikes. Higher USD?
2023-03-03 02:00:00
EUR/USD Rejected at Resistance, GBP/USD Carves Out Bearish Double Top Pattern
2023-03-02 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Chinese PMI’s & Weaker USD Offer a Lift for Crude Oil
2023-03-01 08:55:56
Crude Oil Market Looks Nervously To PMIs, Inventory Data
2023-02-28 12:00:48
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Price Forecast: Treasury Yields Peaking? SPX Taking Strain
2023-03-03 08:56:31
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Remain Vulnerable as Retail Traders Increase Upside Exposure
2023-03-01 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Renew Upside Rally, $1850 in Sight
2023-03-03 10:26:46
Gold Price Rally Might be Short-Lived With the 2-Year Treasury Yield Nearing 5%
2023-03-02 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Forecast: GBP/USD May Struggle to Push Noticeably Higher
2023-03-03 11:30:56
EUR/USD Rejected at Resistance, GBP/USD Carves Out Bearish Double Top Pattern
2023-03-02 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-03-03 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Flatlines Despite US Dollar Weakness. Will Treasury Yields Lift USD/JPY?
2023-03-02 02:00:00
More View More
GBP Price Forecast: GBP/USD May Struggle to Push Noticeably Higher

GBP Price Forecast: GBP/USD May Struggle to Push Noticeably Higher

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

GBP/USD - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • S&P PMIs highlight growing customer confidence.
  • UK economic docket looks very thin next week.
  • The US dollar may have peaked.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read: GBP Price Forecast: Pound Undeterred by Brexit Deal

GBP/USD continues to trade on either side of 1.2000 in fairly uninspiring trade with the US dollar the driver behind any short-term moves. The US dollar has been moving around this week as Fed speakers continue their hawkish narrative, aided by this week’s punchy core PCE reading that came in hotter than expected. On the flip side, the recent CB consumer confidence data (February) missed by a sizeable margin, adding to any dovish market outlook.

The greenback has been supported by rising US Treasury yields with the rate-sensitive 2-year UST hitting 4.95% mid-week, a level last seen in July 2007. One technical indicator suggests however that US short-dated bond yields may have peaked. On Thursday the US 2-yr yield made a gravestone doji, a bearish reversal candle, an indicator that needs to be closely watched over the coming days. Saying that the recent uptrend in short-dated yields is strong and may take control again. The latest US ISM data is released this afternoon and may steer the greenback into the weekend.

US 2-Year Treasury Yield – March 3, 2023

image1.png

How to Trade GBPUSD

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

The final S&P UK PMI reading released earlier in the session point to renewed consumer confidence. According to Dr. John Glen, chief economist at CIPS, ‘As recessionary fears started to recede, there were expectations of improving business opportunities in the next 12 months resulting in the highest future optimism since March last year’. With the UK finely balanced between recession and expansion, the Bank of England (BoE) may rein back on future rate hikes after this month’s meeting. The BoE is expected to hike by 25 basis points on March 23. Next week there is very little UK economic data of importance and this again leaves cable looking at the US dollar as the driver of price action.

image2.png

The daily GBP/USD chart looks mixed with a slight downside bias. Cable is being supported by the 200-dma while at the same time being pressed down on by the 20- and 50-dmas. There seems to be reasonable short-dated support just above 1.1900, an area that has been repeatedly tested in the last month. A break below would leave the January 6 low at 1.1842 vulnerable.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart – March 3, 2023

image3.png

All Charts via TradingView

GBP/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -4% 3%
Weekly 16% -9% 6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail Traders Build Their Longs

Retail trader data show 65.11% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.87 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 19.91% higher than yesterday and 20.39% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.67% lower than yesterday and 10.10% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Bounces Back Again as the Fed and ECB Map Out Rate Hikes. Higher USD?
US Dollar Bounces Back Again as the Fed and ECB Map Out Rate Hikes. Higher USD?
2023-03-03 02:00:00
EUR/USD Rejected at Resistance, GBP/USD Carves Out Bearish Double Top Pattern
EUR/USD Rejected at Resistance, GBP/USD Carves Out Bearish Double Top Pattern
2023-03-02 19:30:00
US Dollar Soars Lifted by Surging Yields, S&P 500 Falls Despite VIX's Slide
US Dollar Soars Lifted by Surging Yields, S&P 500 Falls Despite VIX's Slide
2023-03-02 17:15:00
Australian Dollar Fails To Hold China-Data Gains, Looks to RBA
Australian Dollar Fails To Hold China-Data Gains, Looks to RBA
2023-03-02 11:59:59
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 3, 2023