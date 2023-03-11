GBP Fundamental Forecast: Sterling Struggles Ahead of Spring Statement, US CPI

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: German CPI Boosts EUR/USD Ahead of NFP and the ECB’s Christine Lagarde
2023-03-10 08:30:08
US Dollar Setups: Key Tech Levels on EUR/USD and USD/CAD ahead of NFP
2023-03-09 20:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Eye Fourth Consecutive Day of Losses
2023-03-10 12:30:31
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Plunge as SVB Financial and Silvergate Bank Drive Financial Woes
2023-03-10 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rises Amid SVB Nervousness and NFP Data at 13:30 GMT
2023-03-10 10:22:06
Gold Prices Soar as US Bank Sector Woes Sink Bond Yields, Eyes on NFPs Next
2023-03-10 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2023 18:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.20.
2023-03-10 16:23:00
British Pound Latest: UK Economy Expands in January, US Jobs Data Key for GBP/USD
2023-03-10 11:15:22
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Plunges Vs US Dollar As BOJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged
2023-03-10 02:35:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Meeting, NFP and US Hourly Earnings in Focus
2023-03-09 15:04:25
More View More
GBP Fundamental Forecast: Sterling Struggles Ahead of Spring Statement, US CPI

GBP Fundamental Forecast: Sterling Struggles Ahead of Spring Statement, US CPI

Richard Snow, Analyst

GBP Fundamental Forecast: Bearish

  • Fundamental catalyst remains elusive for the pound
  • US CPI, PPI and UK Budget Statement in what is a significant week for cable
  • Markets remain highly sensitive to data and news flow but even a hotter CPI print may fail to have the same effect as before as risks of contagion in the US banking sector has markets on a cautious footing
How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

Fundamental Catalyst Remains Elusive for the Pound

Pound sterling has struggled against the euro and Swiss franc but made ground against the US dollar, Canadian dollar and Aussie dollar – a scenario all too similar. While the fundamental picture in Great Britain has improved lately, it appears to have improved the outlook from terrible to simply very bad.

Recent improvements include, a shallower recession than initially anticipated, a likely deal with the EU regarding the NI protocol, positive services PMI data, the early signs of disinflation and £30 billion available for treasury ahead of the Spring Statement.

However, none of these have been able to achieve any kind of sustained GBP rally. Inflation remains too high and the Bank of England continues to hike reluctantly.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Large Speculators Anticipate Continued Sterling Weakness

The Commitment of Traders (CoT) report shows large hedge funds and money managers maintain net-short positioning on the whole when it comes to the pound. However, it is noteworthy that speculators have not increased their aggregate short bias – suggesting that sterling’s woes may be nearing its peak. For now though, it appears that the direction of travel for the pound favors the downside.

CoT Report: Shorts (light blue) vs Longs (orange) with GBP/USD Price Overlay

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv, CoT report from the CFTC, prepared by Richard Snow

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

Considerable Uptick in High Importance Data Next Week

Tier 1 economic data returns for both the dollar and sterling next week. The headline obviously goes to US CPI given the recent stickiness of numerous inflation prints, but the chances of a hotter print elevating the dollar and interest rate expectations appear much lower given the possible systemic risk within the US banking sector; as Silicon Valley Bank fails to convince investors that all is well with the tech lender. As a result, we may see a flight to safety next week which typically does not bode well for high beta currencies like the pound and Aussie dollar for example.

UK employment data for December and January accompany the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt’s budget statement where he is expected to remove the tax incentive for business investment alongside an increase in the corporate tax rate – both measures that reduce the UK’s attractiveness to do business. This, along with the windfall tax on energy companies may force index heavyweights like BP and Shell to reconsider being domiciled on the UK.

image3.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar (DXY) Technical Forecast: DXY at the Mercy of US Data with Inflation Ahead Next Week
US Dollar (DXY) Technical Forecast: DXY at the Mercy of US Data with Inflation Ahead Next Week
2023-03-10 21:00:09
Euro Week Ahead Forecast: Will ECB Hawks Gain the Upper Hand on Rate Hikes?
Euro Week Ahead Forecast: Will ECB Hawks Gain the Upper Hand on Rate Hikes?
2023-03-10 16:00:14
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Bull Run Extends
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Bull Run Extends
2023-03-05 12:00:19
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Halted by Event Risk. Fed, BoC on Deck
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Halted by Event Risk. Fed, BoC on Deck
2023-03-05 03:00:41
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish