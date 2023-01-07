 Skip to Content
US Dollar Breaking News: US NFPs +223K, Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.5%
2023-01-06 13:45:20
2023-01-06 13:45:20
Euro Breaking News: EU Inflation Drops to 9.2% (Core up 0.2% YoY)
2023-01-06 10:39:03
2023-01-06 10:39:03
Japanese Yen in Focus as Crude Oil Sails South. Will Lower Energy Prices Sink USD/JPY?
2023-01-05 06:00:00
2023-01-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Hammered by Growth Concern but Steadies Today. Where to for WTI?
2023-01-05 02:00:00
2023-01-05 02:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Oct 21, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 30,996.10.
2023-01-05 17:23:00
2023-01-05 17:23:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones: Range Through FOMC Minutes, NFP on Deck
2023-01-04 21:32:00
2023-01-04 21:32:00
Gold Price Steady After US Dollar Pummelling. Will XAU/USD Rally Again?
2023-01-06 04:00:00
2023-01-06 04:00:00
Gold Prices (XAU/USD) Battered by USD Strength Ahead of NFP Report
2023-01-05 15:30:14
2023-01-05 15:30:14
US Dollar Breaking News: US NFPs +223K, Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.5%
2023-01-06 13:45:20
2023-01-06 13:45:20
GBP/USD Update: Technicals Hint at Further Downside
2023-01-06 12:00:31
2023-01-06 12:00:31
US Dollar Breaking News: US NFPs +223K, Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.5%
2023-01-06 13:45:20
2023-01-06 13:45:20
Gold Price Steady After US Dollar Pummelling. Will XAU/USD Rally Again?
2023-01-06 04:00:00
2023-01-06 04:00:00
GBP Fundamental Forecast: Festive Cheer Ends and UK PM Seeks End to Strikes

GBP Fundamental Forecast: Festive Cheer Ends and UK PM Seeks End to Strikes

Richard Snow, Analyst

Pound Sterling (GBP) Fundamental Forecast: Bearish

  • After the Festive Season Companies are bracing for Lower Sales, Profits
  • Challenging UK Business Environment Could see an 85% Reduction in Energy Relief
  • Risk Events for the Week Ahead: UK GDP, US inflation and UoM sentiment
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
See what our analysts foresee in Q1 2023
Get My Guide

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

After the Festive Season Companies are bracing for Lower Sales, Profits

Next week we look forward to trading updates from retailers Sainsbury’s JD Sports, Tesco, Marks and Spencers and Asos with updates indicating that holiday shopping was not as bad as once feared particularly in the middle of railway and post office strikes.

With this being the first Christmas free from Covid restrictions, food and clothing retailers have performed well considering the cost-of-living squeeze and inflation well into double digits. Grocery sales according to till data from market researcher Kantar revealed that Tesco and Sainsbury’s rose 6% and 6.2% in the Christmas quarter. However, reported volumes were lower meaning investors will be looking to the trading updates for clarity on profitability.

Current guidance out of UK retailer Next, which is often viewed as a bellwether for the UK consumer economy anticipates lower sales and profits throughout 2023 when the Bank of England is expected to reach restrictive territory and hold policy rates until inflation comes down.

Challenging UK Business Environment Could see an 85% Reduction in Energy Relief

The British government will announce to parliament next week how it plans to cut unaffordable energy support for businesses by around 85% in the next financial year. Jeremy Hunt’s office communicated the need for long-term affordability and value for money for the taxpayer. This, at a time when gas prices have fallen drastically but remain higher than in early 2021.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has issued an invite to unhappy trade union leaders to ‘constructive’ talks as thousands of workers from rail to healthcare continue strike action over demands for better pay. Their demands come after the UK entered into double digit inflation and unlike the EU is yet to return from it.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Richard Snow
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Risk Events for the Week Ahead

UK specific events are rather light but we will get insight into the state of the UK economy with November GDP data. However, the US has arguable one of the most important data prints of 2023 in the first few days of trading with CPI on Thursday. We have already witnessed multiple lower inflation prints which contrasts the expanding labor market. Lower inflation suggests that interest rates need not go too much higher, while greater employment data suggests that there is more spending going on in the economy, capable of driving prices higher. Lastly, on Friday the preliminary Michigan consumer sentiment figures continue to trend in a positive direction as global oil and gas prices ease and the job market thrives.

image2.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

