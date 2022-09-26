 Skip to content
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Muted Post Hawkish Fed Verdict but Still a Falling Knife
2022-09-22 17:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-09-22 14:10:23
Crude Oil Update: Central Bank Hikes Weigh on Brent Ahead of Baker Hughes
2022-09-23 09:30:30
Crude Oil Price to Eye January Low on Failure to Defend Monthly Low
2022-09-21 21:30:05
Dow On Edge of Bear Market, Recession Fears Rise, GBPUSD Tips Financial Stability Fears
2022-09-24 20:30:09
Would a Louder Recession Signal Push the Dow Over the Ledge, Reverse the Dollar?
2022-09-23 02:00:16
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Is Trend Reversal Afoot in XAU/USD and XAG/USD?
2022-09-23 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook – Struggling to Make Any Headway, Further Downside Beckons
2022-09-23 07:52:00
GBP Breaking News: Pound Slammed in Asian Session, Markets Look to BoE to Restore Creditability
2022-09-26 08:00:35
British Pound Plummets as US Dollar Roars in Risk-Off Rout. Where to Next for GBP/USD?
2022-09-26 05:00:00
British Pound Plummets as US Dollar Roars in Risk-Off Rout. Where to Next for GBP/USD?
2022-09-26 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Slips Against US Dollar as Intervention Might be Tested. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-09-26 02:00:00
GBP Breaking News: Pound Slammed in Asian Session, Markets Look to BoE to Restore Creditability

GBP Breaking News: Pound Slammed in Asian Session, Markets Look to BoE to Restore Creditability

Warren Venketas, Analyst

POUND STERLING TALKING POINTS

  • Balance of Payments crisis gains traction as sterling looks to test parity.
  • Will BoE intervene to support GBP?
  • BoE’s Tenreyro in focus later today.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

GBP/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The British pound atypically slumped over 4.8% during Asian trade this morning, traditionally a period of low trade volume and minimal price volatility. While the low trade volume (lower liquidity) may have had a hand in the significant price move, the fundamental catalyst stems from the UK’s new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced additional tax cuts – the highest in 50 years!

Trading Strategies and Risk Management

Global Macro

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Looking at the current Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy stance, the central bank is clearly looking to raise interest rates to combat the inflation problem but a loose fiscal approach which may help the consumer short-term (energy price caps) will likely result in ballooning inflation pressures in the medium/long-term once fiscal support is removed. Supplementing the problem is a weakening local currency leaving inflation susceptible to the upside. Money market pricing shows a sharp increase in interest rate increments from roughly 57bps last week for the November meeting to 75bps today.

BOE INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

The Chancellors tax cuts are being primarily funded by borrowing (selling UK Government bonds known as ‘gilts’) at a time when the UK economy is in a debt crisis. Although the Chancellor stated that debt to GDP is expected to fall, the opposite is more likely the case. Coupled with a deteriorating economic growth outlook for the UK, this unfunded package is thus far leaving global investors extremely wary about funding the deficit by purchasing UK government bonds. Many are dubbing this a balance of payments crisis and BoE intervention may help quell the current sterling risk aversion.

UK CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE (YELLOW) VS GBP/USD (GREEN)

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

Today’s price action has sterling down against almost every currency worldwide indicative of not just a strong dollar (cable) but rather global concern around the status of the UK economy. The economic calendar is relatively light today but the BoE’s Tenreyro is scheduled to speak later this evening and will surely carry more scrutiny than usual

GBP/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image3.png

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Trade the News

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

image4.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Cable has clawed back some of its Asian session losses, now trading above the 1.1064 support level. While the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains deep in oversold territory, without monetary and/or fiscal involvement and guidance, sterling may be unable to pull itself out of the current downtrend.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.1300
  • 1.1000

Key support levels:

  • 1.0638
  • 1.0324
  • 1.0000

EUR/GBP WEEKLY CHART

image5.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The weekly EUR/GBP chart above reflects the rapid sell-off shows today, surpassing the 2020 September swing high. The rally in EUR/GBP has pushed the pair into overbought territory and the presence of a long upper wick similar to GBP/USD, may point to some respite for the pound short-term.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

BULLISH IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently LONG on GBP/USD, with 76% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we settle on a short-term upside bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

