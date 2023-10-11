FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Trade Within or Close to Key Resistance

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/CHF
2023-10-11 00:30:00
US Dollar Weakness Allows EUR/USD and GBP/USD to Rally Further
2023-10-10 11:00:11
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Pauses on Upcoming US Drivers
2023-10-11 08:09:26
Oil Price Forecast: Geopolitical Turmoil to Spur Bullish Energy Market Sentiment
2023-10-10 17:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
2023-10-10 18:23:54
US Equities Technical Outlook: Range-Bound with Downside Potential
2023-10-08 10:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Retail Trader Positioning Bets
2023-10-10 23:00:00
Gold Price Update: Safe Haven Metal Pauses with Further Upside in Reach
2023-10-10 14:36:52
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Ahead of US CPI: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Setups
2023-10-11 06:29:00
US Dollar Weakness Allows EUR/USD and GBP/USD to Rally Further
2023-10-10 11:00:11
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Aided by Fed Pause View, Geopolitics; USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-10-11 03:29:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Yen Fails to Capitalise on Safe-Haven Appeal
2023-10-10 08:09:48
More View More
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Trade Within or Close to Key Resistance

FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Trade Within or Close to Key Resistance

IG, Sponsored Content

Share:

What's on this page

Article by IG Senior Market Analyst Axel Rudolph

FTSE 100, DAX 40, S&P 500 Analysis and Charts

Download our Brand New Q4 Equity Forecast for Free

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by IG
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

​​​FTSE 100 rallies on dovish Fed view

​​The FTSE 100 has seen four consecutive days of gains as more and more Fed members hold dovish views and some believe that the high US yields are having the desired restrictive effect with no more rate hikes expected to be seen this year. ​On Tuesday the UK blue chip index on came close to the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,650 which may act as resistance today. Above it sits the late September high at 7,675, a rise above which would engage the mid-June high at 7,688. Further up lie the July and September highs at 7,723 to 7,747.

​Slips should find support between the 7,562 early July high and the 7,550 11 September high.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

See How IG Client Sentiment Can Help Your Trading

FTSE 100 Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -17% 23% 4%
Weekly -35% 57% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DAX 40 rally is taking a breather

​The DAX 40 has rallied close to its major 15,455 to 15,561 resistance area, made up of the July to mid-September lows, in line with Wall Street and Asian equity indices amid dovish Fed commentary. This resistance zone should not prove easy to overcome, though, and may thus cap on Wednesday. ​Slips back towards Friday’s high at 15,296 may thus ensue. Further down lies minor support at last Tuesday’s 15,259 high.

​Were a rise and daily chart close above the 15,561 mid-September low to be made, the 200- and 55-day simple moving averages as well as the July-to-October downtrend line at 15,658 to 15,700 would be targeted.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by IG
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

S&P 500 grapples with the 4,328 to 4,378 resistance area

​The S&P 500 has entered the key 4,328 to 4,378 resistance area, consisting of the late June to August lows and late September high, which so far caps despite four Federal Reserve (Fed) voting members making dovish comments. ​Were a rise above Tuesday’s high at 4,386 to be seen, the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 4,425 would be next in line.

​Minor support can now be found between the 4,337 to 4,328 late June and August lows.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, NAS100 Continue Advance on Dovish Fed Rhetoric
S&P 500, NAS100 Continue Advance on Dovish Fed Rhetoric
2023-10-10 15:51:44
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 March Higher
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 March Higher
2023-10-10 09:30:53
S&P 500 & Nasdaq Rebound from Key Support; How Much More Upside?
S&P 500 & Nasdaq Rebound from Key Support; How Much More Upside?
2023-10-10 03:29:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Jumps on Safe Haven Bid as Middle East Conflict Intensifies
Gold (XAU/USD) Jumps on Safe Haven Bid as Middle East Conflict Intensifies
2023-10-09 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Germany 40
Bullish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
FTSE 100
Bullish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023