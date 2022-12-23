 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 23, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will EURUSD Earn a Break with NZDUSD Sliding and S&P 500 Swinging?
2022-12-22 22:30:06
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-22 16:31:48
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 23, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Eyeing Further Gains Following Yesterday’s Pause
2022-12-23 10:39:52
Japanese Yen Slips on CPI Data but Bigger Storms Might be Brewing. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-12-23 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 23, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Dow Jones, US Dollar in Focus after Supportive US GDP Revisions
2022-12-23 00:00:00
Stocks Slide into Support, PCE, Consumer Sentiment on Deck
2022-12-22 21:10:09
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 23, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Dow Jones, US Dollar in Focus after Supportive US GDP Revisions
2022-12-23 00:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Consolidates Near 1-Week High, Wedge Breakout Imminent?
2022-12-22 12:00:47
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 23, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: Pound Below 200-day MA Ahead of Key US Economic Data
2022-12-23 08:15:49
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-22 16:31:48
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 23, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slips on CPI Data but Bigger Storms Might be Brewing. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-12-23 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-22 16:31:48
More View More
WTI Oil Eyeing Further Gains Following Yesterday’s Pause

WTI Oil Eyeing Further Gains Following Yesterday’s Pause

Zain Vawda, Analyst

KEY POINTS:

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Breakout Extends on Chinese Optimism & Weaker USD

WTI FUNDAMENTAL OUTLOOK

Crude Oil rallied higher this morning on the back of a pause yesterday following a rise in the US dollar and renewed concerns around China. The US dollar benefitted following another batch of positive US data further strengthened the case for further monetary tightening.

Overnight concerns around China began to resurface with the Asian nation being the largest consumer and importer of crude oil. The announcement surrounding the relaxation of China’s Covid protocol has been one of the key drivers of the recent upside rally in WTI prices. The latest data showed rising covid cases are keeping citizens confined to their homes with spending and lack of travel a likely result. Top Chinese officials are said to be discussing a 5% growth target for 2023 which could off to a bumpy start. A complete slowdown in cases and a ‘return to normal’ is needed if we are to see further sustained optimism and gains from China which could see oil prices head higher in the medium term.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

The European open has seen a push higher this morning for WTI on a softer dollar and comments from Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. The Deputy PM stated that Russia may cut oil output by 5-7% in early 2023, this would be in response to western price caps. “Russia may cut Oil output by 500,000-700,000 barrels per day,” reported TASS. This seems to have added to a softer dollar this morning in helping WTI prices attempt to reclaim 3-week highs above the $80 a barrel handle.

Looking ahead to the rest of the day we have some key data out of the US which could hamper WTIs rise above the $80 per barrel handle. US Core PCE as well as the final Michigan Consumer Sentiment data will be released with further positive readings likely to add some dollar strength as it would further strengthen the case for continued tightening of monetary policy.

Graphical user interface, text, application Description automatically generated

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

From a technical perspective, yesterday saw a doji candlestick close highlighting the indecision in WTI and as we have seen prevalent across markets this week. A break above yesterday’s high should see WTI rally toward the 50-day MA around the $81.76 area. A failure to take out yesterday’s highs leave WTI vulnerable to further downside, particularly with US data out later in the day. Downside support rests at $77.50 and the 20-day MA around the $76.50 handle.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart – December 23, 2022

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on USOIL, with 67% of traders currently holding LONG positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact that traders are LONG suggests that USOIL prices may continue to rise.

Written by: Zain Vawda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Breakout Extends on Chinese Optimism & Weaker USD
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Breakout Extends on Chinese Optimism & Weaker USD
2022-12-22 13:00:38
Gold (XAU/USD) Consolidates Near 1-Week High, Wedge Breakout Imminent?
Gold (XAU/USD) Consolidates Near 1-Week High, Wedge Breakout Imminent?
2022-12-22 12:00:47
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Sets Up for Breakout, 1850 Awaits
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Sets Up for Breakout, 1850 Awaits
2022-12-21 16:30:14
UK Brent Oil Hinting Bullish Sentiment as Oil Supply Set to Drop
UK Brent Oil Hinting Bullish Sentiment as Oil Supply Set to Drop
2022-12-21 14:21:32
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 23, 2022