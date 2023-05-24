USD/ZAR: Price Forecast: SA Inflation Hits Levels Last Seen in May 2022

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD on Cusp of Major Breakdown as US Dollar Embarks on Strong Recovery
2023-05-23 16:15:00
Euro Area PMI Data Shows Robust Sector Growth Despite Manufacturing Slump, EUR/USD Flat
2023-05-23 08:59:51
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: May 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Rally Approaches Confluence Area, Where to Next for Oil Prices?
2023-05-24 08:01:39
US Dollar Steadies on Firm Treasury Yields Despite Debt Ceiling Risks. Higher USD?
2023-05-24 01:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: May 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and CAC40 Slip but Nasdaq 100 Holds up Well
2023-05-23 10:30:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: US Indices Rally Facing Key Technical Hurdles
2023-05-20 10:00:47
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: May 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Held Back By Multi-Decade High US Treasury Bill Yields
2023-05-24 11:10:17
US Dollar Steadies on Firm Treasury Yields Despite Debt Ceiling Risks. Higher USD?
2023-05-24 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: Hot UK CPI Augments Pound, GBP/USD Above 1.24
2023-05-24 06:37:10
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: IMF U-Turn, UK PMIs, US Debt Talks
2023-05-23 11:30:13
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: May 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Muted After Breakout, AUD/JPY Forges Double Top
2023-05-23 19:00:00
Japanese Yen Weakens as Treasury Yields Rise, USD/JPY Triangle Breakout in Focus
2023-05-22 23:00:00
More View More
USD/ZAR: Price Forecast: SA Inflation Hits Levels Last Seen in May 2022

USD/ZAR: Price Forecast: SA Inflation Hits Levels Last Seen in May 2022

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

RAND ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • CPI miss crushes rand hopes as risk sentiment sours.
  • ZAR now eyes FOMC minutes and SARB interest rate decision tomorrow.
  • Where to next for the rand?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

USD/ZAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The South African rand has given up some of its gains against the US dollar this Wednesday after inflation (see economic calendar below) missed estimates on the lower end thus increasing dovish talk around the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) interest rate decision tomorrow. Headline inflation YoY hit 11-month lows (6.8%) but remains far off the SARB’s target range of 3% - 6%. Most items remained steady since March with only transport and residual items seeing a drop on a YoY basis. From a monthly perspective, the decline echoed the YoY print including the respective major contributors.

USD/ZAR ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Large YoY increases remain in the following areas:

  • Personal care (+11.6%)
  • Books, newspapers and Stationery (+11.5%)
  • Public transport (14.8%)
  • Food (14.3%)
  • Non-alcoholic beverages (10.4%)

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Macro Fundamentals

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

A further breakdown of the both YoY and MoM emphasizes the large increases across food items that will negatively impact the lower to middle income households.

image2.png

Source: StatsSA

From a USD perspective, Emerging Market (EM) currencies have been hit by the ongoing US debt negotiations that seem to be driving market at present. The longer President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy take to settle a deal, the more the safe haven appeal for the greenback will grip markets and expose the ZAR to further downside.

Later today, the FOMC minutes will come into focus alongside the Fed’s Waller to give us an indication of their thoughts in the most recent meeting. After Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s statement to potentially pause their hiking cycle, it will be interesting to see how this compares with the FOMC discussions. Bear in mind, some key US economic data is scheduled this week including US GDP, core PCE (Fed’s preferred measure of inflation), durable goods orders and Michigan consumer sentiment; and with data dependency gaining traction, these releases now carry more significance than usual.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/ZAR DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily USD/ZAR price action now shows more fervent defense of the short-term trendline support (black) with a firm horizontal resistance around the 19.5000 psychological handle. This could be the formation of an ascending triangle pattern that traditionally aligns towards a bullish continuation. Rand bulls will be looking for a trendline support break that may invalidate the upside move and open up subsequent support one (19.0000). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests fading bullish momentum giving hope to USD/ZAR bears while mean reversion supplements the downside bias. In summary, the pair remains at the mercy of fundamental macro factors that should provide sustained volatility throughout the week.

Resistance levels:

  • 19.5000
  • 19.3453

Support levels:

  • Trendline support
  • 19.0000
  • 18.7167
  • 18.5000

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Breaking News: Hot UK CPI Augments Pound, GBP/USD Above 1.24
Breaking News: Hot UK CPI Augments Pound, GBP/USD Above 1.24
2023-05-24 06:37:10
New Zealand Dollar Slides as RBNZ Hikes by 25 Basis Points, But Sees Peak in Rates
New Zealand Dollar Slides as RBNZ Hikes by 25 Basis Points, But Sees Peak in Rates
2023-05-24 02:30:00
US Dollar Steadies on Firm Treasury Yields Despite Debt Ceiling Risks. Higher USD?
US Dollar Steadies on Firm Treasury Yields Despite Debt Ceiling Risks. Higher USD?
2023-05-24 01:00:00
EUR/USD on Cusp of Major Breakdown as US Dollar Embarks on Strong Recovery
EUR/USD on Cusp of Major Breakdown as US Dollar Embarks on Strong Recovery
2023-05-23 16:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: May 24, 2023
ZAR/JPY
Last updated: May 24, 2023
USD/ZAR
Last updated: May 24, 2023