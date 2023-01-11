USD/JPY Latest: Hints of BoJ Policy Tweaks and Death Cross in View

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Rally Fatigue?
2023-01-11 07:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2023-01-10 16:30:39
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Dictated by USD, Fed Chair Jerome Powell in Focus
2023-01-10 08:42:10
USDCAD Breaks Lower as Rate Forecasts Shift Out of Fed’s Favor
2023-01-09 20:00:12
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: Support Bounces in-Play
2023-01-10 20:35:21
Dow and S&P 500 Breakout Collapses But Dollar Holds Onto Losses with Powell Ahead
2023-01-09 23:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Eyes New Highs Ahead of US CPI as Fed Preps for Hikes. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-01-11 04:30:00
Gold Holds Bid Before Powell, Bulls Try Channel Top
2023-01-10 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2023-01-10 16:30:39
US Dollar Slides to New Lows after Fed Cites CPI as Key to Hikes. Where to for USD?
2023-01-10 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Latest: Hints of BoJ Policy Tweaks and Death Cross in View
2023-01-11 09:16:06
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2023-01-10 16:30:39
More View More
USD/JPY Latest: Hints of BoJ Policy Tweaks and Death Cross in View

USD/JPY Latest: Hints of BoJ Policy Tweaks and Death Cross in View

Richard Snow, Analyst

USD/JPY News and Analysis

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
See what the yen has in store for Q1
Get My Guide

Former BoJ Board Member Suggests Policy Alteration amid Inflation Concerns

Former Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy board member Sayuri Shirai has called for a review of the Bank’s policy over the last 10 years in light of a changing inflation landscape that could see prices remain elevated longer than anticipated as a result of Covid and its negative economic effects. The current term of BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda comes to an end in April and Shirai is widely seen as a candidate for Deputy Governor.

If you cast your mind back to the December 20th Bank of Japan (BoJ) meeting where it was decided that the cap on the 10 year Japanese government bond (JGB) was to rise from 0.25% to 0.5%; this seemingly insignificant tweak in yield curve control had a rather large impact on the FX market (shown by the downward arrow). Therefore, comments of a policy review by Sayuri Shirai which could involve discussions of a change the 2% inflation target from a static figure to a range should not be brushed aside. Could a wave of policy changes be gaining pace at the historically dovish central bank? It is probably too early to tell and would reply on the composition of the BoJ top brass but signs of momentum are appearing.

USD/JPY Analysis

Given the dollar selloff, due to sizeable drops in US inflation and lower interest rate expectations, the yen appears well placed to benefit from a ‘carry trade’ unwind. Essentially, this involves clawing back losses after the dollar bull market for most of 2022. On Thursday, both measures of US inflation are expected to print lower which opens up further downside potential for USD/JPY. This is particularly true if the data shows a miss to the downside, further reinforcing the narrative that the Fed may be forced into pausing sooner than it has led on.

USD/JPY support appears at 131.35 – a level that halted previous advances in April and May of 2022 – followed by the recent swing low of 129.50 and 126.95. Signs of stern resistance reinforces the current downtrend as price action trades below the 200 SMA. Of further significance is the potential for a ‘death cross’ as the 50 SMA looks likely to cross below the 200 SMA. Further resistance appears in the 134.50 resistance zone.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Richard Snow
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

The economic calendar highlights an important US inflation print which could very well see a more volatile USD/JPY pairing ahead of the weekend.

image2.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Bumps Up on Data Amid Global Macro Tailwinds. Higher AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Bumps Up on Data Amid Global Macro Tailwinds. Higher AUD/USD?
2023-01-11 01:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2023-01-10 16:30:39
Euro Latest – EUR/USD Testing Multi-Month Highs Again
Euro Latest – EUR/USD Testing Multi-Month Highs Again
2023-01-10 10:37:46
US Dollar Slides to New Lows after Fed Cites CPI as Key to Hikes. Where to for USD?
US Dollar Slides to New Lows after Fed Cites CPI as Key to Hikes. Where to for USD?
2023-01-10 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 11, 2023