EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 3, 2023
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Muted, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Rip as US Yields Sink
2023-11-05 17:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 30, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-11-03 16:23:36
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Nov 3, 2023
News
Oil Price Forecast: 100-Day MA Provides Support to WTI but Will it Last?
2023-11-01 16:18:41
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess Middle East Risks Ahead of the Fed
2023-10-30 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 3, 2023
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Oct 19, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,377.90.
2023-11-02 15:23:40
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 Continue to Rally​​​​
2023-11-02 10:30:42
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 3, 2023
News
Gold/Silver Weekly Forecast: Investors Capitalize on Weak NFPs
2023-11-05 13:00:58
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 3, 2023
News
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Clinging to Post-BoE Gains
2023-11-03 07:58:59
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Nov 3, 2023
News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Slips but AUD/USD Breaks Out After Fed, NFP Ahead
2023-11-02 18:30:00
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Nearing a 33-Year High on Further Stimulus Talk
2023-11-01 11:42:09
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Muted, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Rip as US Yields Sink

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Most Read: US Dollar Forecast - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD Break Out, USD/JPY Flat

U.S. Treasury yields plummeted this past week after Fed Chair Powell failed to redirect investors toward pricing further monetary tightening and U.S. employment data revealed a sharp slowdown in hiring activity. The large retreat in yields sent the broader U.S. dollar reeling, paving the way for a furious rally in major currency pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD heading into the weekend.

Bond market dynamics also benefited risk assets, boosting both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, which had their best week since November 2022. With sentiment clearly recovering and signs that a recession is not yet imminent, stocks may have room to run higher in the near term, with seasonality possibly providing an additional source of strength.

Focusing on gold, bullion was subdued, unable to take advantage of the weaker U.S. dollar and falling government rates. This is probably because the geopolitical premium built up in the precious metal following the terrorist attacks in Israel has started to unwind, as the war against Hamas has not escalated into a wider regional conflict in the Middle East.

Looking ahead, there are no major economic reports in the U.S in the coming week., but several Federal Reserve members, including Powell, will speak publicly. Retail traders should closely follow these events and scrutinize official statements for insights into the central bank's thinking and the likely path of monetary policy.

Any indication that the policymakers will tread carefully and refrain from hiking rates again could weigh on Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar, but support stocks and precious metals. Hawkish commentary could have the opposite effect on these assets. For a deeper dive into the catalysts that could guide markets and create volatility, be sure to check out selected forecasts put together by the DailyFX team.

US ECONOMIC CALENDAR

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

FUNDAMENTAL AND TECHNICAL FORECASTS

British Pound (GBP/USD) Reverses Sharply Higher After US Jobs Data

The US bond market is sending out a clear signal: interest rates have peaked and they are going down next year. This US dollar weakness is helping GBP/USD reverse its recent slump.

Australian Dollar Forecast: The RBA is Under Starters Orders

The Australian Dollar found some traction ahead of the RBA monetary policy decision in the aftermath of accelerating inflation. Will a rate hike further boost AUD/USD and AUD/JPY?

Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: BoJ Tweak Fails to Inspire but Dollar Weakness Looks Promising for USD/JPY

The BoJ delivered a minimal tweak to policy this week with markets still betting on rate hikes in April 2024. USDJPY benefitted from a weaker US Dollar which should it continue could negate the need for full-blown BoJ FX intervention.

Euro Forecast: Euro Picks up after Markets Signal End to US Rate Hikes

EUR/USD was the main beneficiary of the dollar’s massive slide late on Friday after markets reduced the likelihood of another US hike amid slowing jobs data.

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD Break Out, USD/JPY Flat

In this article, we analyze EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD from a technical standpoint, highlighting crucial price levels that may act as support or resistance in the upcoming week.

Gold/Silver Weekly Forecast: Investors Capitalize on Weak NFPs

Gold & silver prices rallied last week leaving technical signals in favor of additional upside as markets prepare for several Fed speakers throughout the week.

Article Body Written by Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Individual Articles Composed by DailyFX Team Members

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

