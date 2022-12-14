Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Outlook – The Battle With Technical Support Resumes

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 14, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Latest - Braced For a Fed and ECB Double-Header
2022-12-14 10:20:26
US Dollar Languishes in the Aftermath of US CPI and Ahead of the Fed. New Lows for USD?
2022-12-14 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 14, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: Oil Bounces from Fibonacci Support
2022-12-13 21:15:35
Crude Oil Gains on Upbeat Mood Ahead of US CPI. Will WTI Continue to Climb?
2022-12-13 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 14, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Reverse CPI Rally as Traders Look Beyond the Fed Pivot
2022-12-14 00:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Outlook: Equities Cautious Ahead of US CPI
2022-12-12 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 14, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Test Fresh Five Month Highs Ahead of FOMC
2022-12-13 16:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Now Turns to CPI Data as XAU/USD Flirts With Wedge Breakout
2022-12-13 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 14, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: UK Inflation Declines Beating Estimates, GBP/USD Dips
2022-12-14 07:30:16
Dollar’s Post-CPI Tumble Already Leveling Out as Focus Shifts to FOMC
2022-12-13 20:00:25
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 14, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Outlook – The Battle With Technical Support Resumes
2022-12-14 13:30:00
US Dollar Languishes in the Aftermath of US CPI and Ahead of the Fed. New Lows for USD?
2022-12-14 04:30:00
More View More
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Outlook – The Battle With Technical Support Resumes

Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Outlook – The Battle With Technical Support Resumes

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

USD/JPY Price and Chart Analysis

  • USD/JPY is back below 135.00 with little near-term support.
  • A confirmed break of USD/JPY 133.62 opens the way to 130.43.
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

Today’s FOMC policy decision and updated economic projections look set to steer the US dollar, and a range of FX pairs, going into the Christmas break and beyond. The US dollar has weakened over the last two months and one pair that has been noticeably driven by the USD/JPY is now under renewed pressure. Technical indicators are also coming into play.

Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex

The US dollar has lost around 10% of its value against the Japanese Yen in the last two months and is now probing a fresh multi-month low. The move lower, driven primarily by the greenback, has seen the pair test the 200-day moving average once again, and a confirmed break below could add further downside pressure. I

200-Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works

The daily USD/JPY chart looks weak and further losses look likely. A break below the 200-dma leaves the 133.63 recent swing-low vulnerable and a close and open below this level would suggest that 130.40 is the next area of support for the pair. Below here, 126.42 comes into view. Resistance on either side of 138.00 has held recently and is likely to hold any fresh attempt.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart – December 14, 2022

image1.png

Chart via TradingView

USD/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% 2% 4%
Weekly 6% 0% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail Trader Sentiment is Mixed

Retail trader data show 43.04% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.32 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 6.02% higher than yesterday and 6.30% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.23% lower than yesterday and 4.20% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests that USD/JPY prices may continue to rise. Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/JPY trading bias.

What is your view on the USD/JPY – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro (EUR/USD) Latest - Braced For a Fed and ECB Double-Header
Euro (EUR/USD) Latest - Braced For a Fed and ECB Double-Header
2022-12-14 10:20:26
GBP Breaking News: UK Inflation Declines Beating Estimates, GBP/USD Dips
GBP Breaking News: UK Inflation Declines Beating Estimates, GBP/USD Dips
2022-12-14 07:30:16
U.S. CPI Cools for the Second Month in a Row: Yields & DXY Lower, S&P 500 Rises
U.S. CPI Cools for the Second Month in a Row: Yields & DXY Lower, S&P 500 Rises
2022-12-13 13:44:58
US Dollar Volatility Primed to Move with CPI, FOMC Within Touching Distance
US Dollar Volatility Primed to Move with CPI, FOMC Within Touching Distance
2022-12-13 11:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 14, 2022