 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Hits Fresh 2-Month High, Time for a Pullback?
2023-07-11 07:58:40
Euro Technical Outlook – Ranges Against Trends. Will EUR/USD Go Higher?
2023-07-11 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Inch Up on Weaker Dollar, Production Cuts
2023-07-11 12:00:32
Oil Price Update: Brent Crude Oil Tests Crucial Channel Resistance
2023-07-10 15:30:11
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq, and Nikkei Struggle to Maintain Bullish Momentum
2023-07-11 09:30:33
Hawkish Fed Minutes put Pressure on Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40
2023-07-06 09:30:42
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Rally Falters at Range High, More Consolidation Ahead?
2023-07-11 14:54:17
Gold Price Firms While US Dollar Eases as Treasury Yields Dip. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-07-11 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Breaking News: Wage Growth Keeps Pound Bid
2023-07-11 06:37:50
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Outlook Ahead of a Data Filled Week
2023-07-10 12:30:14
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-11 10:50:37
Japanese Yen Soars, Sending USD/JPY Lower as Treasury Yields Soften Before CPI
2023-07-10 23:00:00
More View More
Gold (XAU/USD) Rally Falters at Range High, More Consolidation Ahead?

Gold (XAU/USD) Rally Falters at Range High, More Consolidation Ahead?

Zain Vawda, Analyst
What's on this page

GOLD (XAU/USD) KEY POINTS:

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get the Full Q3 Forecast for Gold Now
Get My Guide

READ MORE: EUR/USD Hits Fresh 2-Month High, Time for a Pullback?

Gold prices started the morning with a bang as US Treasury Yields fell from recent highs, with the US 10Y dropping below the 4% mark and around 1% on the day. The US open has seen the Dollar Index bounce from its daily lows however with Gold finding resistance at the recent range high around the $1940 handle. Much like markets in general of late, todays move higher in Gold prices appear to lack the conviction needed for a break of the $1940 mark.

US 2Y and 10Y Yields

image1.png

Source: TradingView, Prepared by Zain Vawda

Gold has remained confined to the range between $1890 and $1940 for the better part of 3 weeks. The pair has attempted a break of the range on either side to no avail as markets remain cautious ahead of a busy month of Central Bank meetings. US CPI could serve as a catalyst tomorrow with expectations hinting at a softer print which could push Gold back above the $1940 handle.

The lack of follow through of late has seen anticipation build for another bullish rally for the precious metal toward the $2000/oz mark. However, with the Fed poised to return with a rate hike this month following a pause in June, any rally in the interim may prove short-lived.

Not much ahead in the US session in terms of event risk with attention likely turning to the US CPI release tomorrow.

A screenshot of a phone Description automatically generated

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK AND FINAL THOUGHTS

Form a technical perspective, Gold prices do appear poised for a breakout with a bullish flag pattern and price action hinting as much. We have printed higher highs and higher lows since dipping below the psychological $1900/oz level on June 29.

The only concern I do have regarding an upside breakout at this stage is the key confluence area around $1950 which lines with the 100-day MA, while the 50-day MA rests a little higher at $1959. A break higher could bring resistance around the $1980 handle into play.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart – July 11, 2023

image3.png

Source: TradingView, Chart Prepared by Zain Vawda

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA

Taking a look at the IG client sentiment data and we can see that retail traders are currently net LONG on Gold with 68% of traders holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment meaning we could see Gold prices continue to decline following a short upside rally.

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Inch Up on Weaker Dollar, Production Cuts
Crude Oil Prices Inch Up on Weaker Dollar, Production Cuts
2023-07-11 12:00:32
Gold Price Update: Resistance Continues to Hold XAU/USD Bulls at Bay
Gold Price Update: Resistance Continues to Hold XAU/USD Bulls at Bay
2023-07-10 14:00:40
Gold Price Steadies as US Dollar Under Pressure Ahead of CPI. Where to for XAU/USD?
Gold Price Steadies as US Dollar Under Pressure Ahead of CPI. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-07-10 05:00:00
Oil Fundamental Forecast: Q3 the Catalyst for Crude Oil?
Oil Fundamental Forecast: Q3 the Catalyst for Crude Oil?
2023-07-08 20:00:51
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 11, 2023