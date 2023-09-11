 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
News
Euro Outlook: Dollar Decline Lifts EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Consolidates
2023-09-11 15:13:00
US Dollar on the Ropes with Yen Leading the Way. AUD, NZD and GBP Piled In
2023-09-11 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Reversal Technical Warning Signs Brew, Retail Traders Still Bearish
2023-09-07 23:00:00
Crude Oil Price Makes New Peak on Supply Cuts and Inventory Run Down. Higher WTI?
2023-09-07 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
News
Asia Day Ahead: Cautious mood ahead of US CPI, JPY on watch amid BoJ’s Ueda comments
2023-09-11 02:30:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 All Come Under Selling Pressure
2023-09-07 09:30:09
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
News
Gold Price at Make-or-Break Point with Trendline Resistance Up Ahead, XAU/USD Levels
2023-09-11 20:00:00
Gold Rallies into Key Resistance, Will the 50-day MA Cap Further Upside?
2023-09-11 08:00:09
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Anticipation Ramps Up for Pound Traders
2023-09-11 10:58:07
US Dollar on the Ropes with Yen Leading the Way. AUD, NZD and GBP Piled In
2023-09-11 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Slips After BoJ Talk, EUR/JPY Eyes ECB Rate Decision
2023-09-11 13:00:22
US Dollar on the Ropes with Yen Leading the Way. AUD, NZD and GBP Piled In
2023-09-11 06:00:00
Gold Price at Make-or-Break Point with Trendline Resistance Up Ahead, XAU/USD Levels

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

GOLD PRICE FORECAST

Gold advanced on Monday on the back of a weaker U.S. dollar, but gains were limited as traders avoided taking large directional positions ahead of Wednesday's U.S. inflation data, which may have a significant impact on financial markets and set the tone for precious metals.

A closer look at XAU/USD's daily chart reveals a lack of conviction in recent days, with volatility subdued and prices wavering around technical resistance at $1,925/$1,935, where the 50-day simple moving average converges with a short-term descending trendline extended off the May highs.

For short-term guidance, traders should closely monitor how bullion behaves in the coming sessions, considering two possible scenarios: upside clearance of the $1,925/$1,935 region or a bearish rejection from these levels.

Gold Forecast
In the event of a bullish breakout, upward momentum could gather pace, opening the door for a move towards $1,955, followed by $1,985. On further strength, buyers may gain the conviction to aim for the psychological $2,000 threshold.

On the flip side, if gold gets repelled by resistance and dips below the 200-day simple moving average in the process, support looms at $1,895, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the September 2022/May 2023 rally. Moving further down, the next key floor is positioned around $1,855.

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK - TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

Gold Price Chart Prepared Using TradingView

