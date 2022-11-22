GBP/USD Breakout Nears as Highs and Lows Compress

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-11-22 14:05:16
Euro Firmed as the US Dollar Paused Amid Fed and China Factors. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-11-22 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Eyeing Deeper Retracement, Downside Risks Remain in Play
2022-11-22 10:33:34
Euro Firmed as the US Dollar Paused Amid Fed and China Factors. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-11-22 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Techs for This Week
2022-11-21 21:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Thanksgiving Means Illiquidity, But Volatility?
2022-11-20 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest – FOMC Minutes and Data Key to Short-Term Price Action
2022-11-22 12:00:35
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout Pulls Back, Tests Support at Prior Resistance
2022-11-21 18:10:08
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: UK Public Sector Debt the 4th Highest on Record for October, Pound Bid
2022-11-22 08:59:51
US Dollar (DXY) Opens the Week on a Positive Note
2022-11-21 13:30:24
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: Downtrend Back in Play?
2022-11-22 07:30:00
Is Yen Weakness on the Way Back? USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2022-11-21 15:00:00
More View More
GBP/USD Breakout Nears as Highs and Lows Compress

GBP/USD Breakout Nears as Highs and Lows Compress

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

GBP/USD - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • Short-term lower highs and higher lows are set to collide.
  • Retail positioning is finely balanced.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

Cable (GBP/USD) is currently making a short-term bullish pennant formation that suggests that the pair are set to continue the recent move higher. The formation, formed by a series of lower highs and higher lows, usually occurs during a strong uptrend and this can be seen on the daily GBP/USD chart with the sharp move higher from the multi-decade low print at 1.0355 made on September 26. The recent period of consolidation adds to the formation’s credibility, and with the apex of the symmetrical triangle very close, a breakout is seen as likely.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

If the pattern plays out, then the first level to watch is the November high at 1.2029, followed by the 200-day sma, currently at 1.2205, followed by horizontal resistance off the August 1 and August 10 double-high at 1.2292. In the event of a break lower, negating the bullish pennant, support starts at 1.1740 and is followed by 1.1650.

For all market-moving data releases and economic events see the DailyFX Calendar.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart – November 22, 2022

image1.png

Chart via TradingView

Retail Traders are Undecided

{{SENTIMENT|GBPUSD}}

Retail trader data show 47.82% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.09 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 3.31% higher than yesterday and 6.69% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.96% lower than yesterday and 7.35% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net short.

What is your view on the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar May Rise Against the Chinese Yuan, but USD/CNH First Needs to Find Support
US Dollar May Rise Against the Chinese Yuan, but USD/CNH First Needs to Find Support
2022-11-15 06:00:00
Dow Jones Divergence from Nasdaq Brings Relative Value into View. Will DJIA Win?
Dow Jones Divergence from Nasdaq Brings Relative Value into View. Will DJIA Win?
2022-11-10 04:00:00
AUD/USD Eyeing a Potential Triangle Breakout
AUD/USD Eyeing a Potential Triangle Breakout
2022-11-09 09:29:03
USD/CAD AUD/USD & Gold Technical Trade Setups
USD/CAD AUD/USD & Gold Technical Trade Setups
2022-11-08 20:03:13
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed