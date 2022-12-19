 Skip to Content
News
Euro Update – EUR/USD Nudging Higher on German Ifo Beat
2022-12-19 11:30:08
Euro Firms on US Dollar Weakness as Fed Hawks Undermine Equities. Has EUR/USD Peaked?
2022-12-19 04:30:00
News
Euro Firms on US Dollar Weakness as Fed Hawks Undermine Equities. Has EUR/USD Peaked?
2022-12-19 04:30:00
Crude Oil Caught in ECB Maelstrom After Rate Hikes and Hawkishness Prevails
2022-12-16 04:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, PCE, Bank of Japan
2022-12-18 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-12-17 17:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, PCE, Bank of Japan
2022-12-18 16:00:00
Gold Price Outlook for the Week Ahead: XAU/USD Remains Bearish Biased, Where to?
2022-12-17 07:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Japanese Yen, PCE, Bank of Japan
2022-12-18 16:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecasts – GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2022-12-18 08:00:00
News
Euro Firms on US Dollar Weakness as Fed Hawks Undermine Equities. Has EUR/USD Peaked?
2022-12-19 04:30:00
Japanese Yen Ran Higher on a Potential BoJ Policy Shift. Will USD/JPY Break Lower?
2022-12-19 01:30:00
Euro Update – EUR/USD Nudging Higher on German Ifo Beat

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • German Ifo beats expectations.
  • EUR/USD looks reasonably well supported.
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Upward Momentum Intact

The latest German Ifo release shows sentiment in Europe’s largest economy ‘brightened considerably’ going into the end of the year. The business climate rose to 88.6 from 86.4 in November, breaking a series of six straight falls in the indicator, while the expectations reading hit 83.2, up from 80.2 in the prior month. On Wednesday the latest German GfK consumer confidence reading will be released (7:00 GMT) and this is also expected to show an improvement on a monthly basis.

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

image1.png
The technical outlook for the Euro remains positive and reasonably well-supported. The single currency has appreciated by over 11% against the US dollar since the end of September, printing an unbroken series of higher lows and higher highs along the way. There is a cluster of prior lows on either side of 1.0500 and these should provide near-term support, while the 20-day/200-day moving average changeover highlights the current strength of the trend. Last Thursday’s 1.0736 multi-month high print is the next target for the pair but with market turnover starting to fall ahead of the Christmas break, this high is unlikely to be touched before the year’s end.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart December 19, 2022

image2.png

Charts via TradingView

EUR/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 13% 9% 11%
Weekly 11% -9% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail trader data show 40.41% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.47 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 0.28% lower than yesterday and 5.60% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.68% higher than yesterday and 2.50% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

