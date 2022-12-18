EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Upward Momentum Intact

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Outlook Still Carries Important Event Risk and Technical Pressure
2022-12-17 22:00:00
S&P 500 Tumble Versus EURUSD Breakout: What Can Holiday Liquidity Achieve This Week?
2022-12-17 03:45:16
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Caught in ECB Maelstrom After Rate Hikes and Hawkishness Prevails
2022-12-16 04:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: Oil Bounces from Fibonacci Support
2022-12-13 21:15:35
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-12-17 17:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-12-16 15:30:07
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook for the Week Ahead: XAU/USD Remains Bearish Biased, Where to?
2022-12-17 07:00:00
Gold and Dow Jones Sink After ECB Spooked Markets, XAU/USD Reversal in Motion?
2022-12-16 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast – GBP Pummeled by BoE Rate Split and Strikes
2022-12-17 02:00:00
GBP/USD Still Struggling As Data Stoke UK Recession Fears
2022-12-16 11:30:24
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Outlook Still Carries Important Event Risk and Technical Pressure
2022-12-16 21:00:22
Japanese Yen Eyes Support After Fed Failed Convincing Markets About Rate Outlook
2022-12-15 00:00:00
More View More
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Upward Momentum Intact

EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Upward Momentum Intact

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

US Dollar, Euro, EUR/USD - Technical Outlook:

  • EUR/USD’s upward momentum is intact.
  • However, a consolidation can’t be ruled out.
  • What are the signposts to watch?
How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL FORECAST – SLIGHTLY BULLISH

Upward momentum in the Euro remains intact against the US dollar after the European Central Bank (ECB) indicated a much higher rise in rates than anticipated by markets.

At its meeting earlier in the week, the ECB raised its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 2%, in line with expectations, and signaled further tightening ahead to combat inflation. At a press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde indicated a similar hike at the next two meetings, triggering a repricing in the benchmark rate by market participants to 3% by July from 2.75% before the meeting.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

EUR/USD, up nearly 13% since making a 20-year low in September, earlier this month rose above key resistance on the 200-day moving average, coinciding with the August high of 1.0370, near the January 2017 low of 1.0340. The series of higher-tops-higher-bottoms since September confirms that the short-term trend remains up. Moreover, momentum as indicated by the 14-day Relative Strength Index continues to be buoyant.

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

The pair now faces another converged barrier: the 89-week moving average, a downtrend line from April, the 2020 low of 1.0635, and the early-June high of 1.0785. To be sure, a reversal is by no means imminent while EUR/USD continues to make new highs on a weekly basis. The single currency needs to stop making new highs / consolidate before it retreats meaningfully.

EUR/USD 240-minutes Chart

image3.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

In this regard, the focus is on the immediate cushion on the 240-minute charts: the 89-period moving average, the mid-November high of 1.0480, around the December 7 low of 1.0440. A break below this area is needed to confirm that the upward pressure was fading. Given the strong momentum on the daily chart, it is quite possible that EUR/USD could go sideways/consolidate in the coming days, instead of making an abrupt turndown.

The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-12-17 17:00:00
Gold Price Outlook for the Week Ahead: XAU/USD Remains Bearish Biased, Where to?
Gold Price Outlook for the Week Ahead: XAU/USD Remains Bearish Biased, Where to?
2022-12-17 07:00:00
Dollar Outlook Still Carries Important Event Risk and Technical Pressure
Dollar Outlook Still Carries Important Event Risk and Technical Pressure
2022-12-16 21:00:22
Bitcoin Technical Outlook: BTC/USD Not Out of the Woods
Bitcoin Technical Outlook: BTC/USD Not Out of the Woods
2022-12-16 02:00:00
Advertisement